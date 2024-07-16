The perfect design partnership

The Audi Q2 designer’s edition, presented by Naveya & Sloane.

Rachel Sloane is inspired by love, light and elegance, but fittingly, the creative director and co-founder of fine jewellery atelier Naveya & Sloane says creating meaningful work that evokes emotion is most important to her.

“Jewellery is so personal and so special. It’s the story behind the design or collection that drives me and enables me to bring a particular feeling to life within the work,” she explains.

Whether manifested in a handcrafted piece of jewellery or as an inherent part of a luxury car’s DNA, elegant, timeless design will always be sought after by discerning customers.

Recognising the alignment between their brands, Audi NZ has partnered with Rachel and Naveya & Sloane on a very special project – the Audi Q2 designer’s edition, presented by Naveya & Sloane. The sleek and sophisticated urban SUV is a true collector’s piece. There are only 30 cars available, exclusive to Aotearoa.

“We are excited to launch the Q2 designer’s edition together with Rachel and Naveya & Sloane, who share our vision for a considered approach to luxury design,” says Audi New Zealand general manager Greg Leet.

“Audi is a brand that is synonymous with performance, however, it is our Audi Sport lineage combined with considered design and expert craftsmanship that set us apart. Collaborating with a local, luxury brand such as Naveya & Sloane is an opportunity for us to showcase this, by creating a bespoke vehicle made specifically for New Zealand customers.”

Curated details on the luxury urban SUV Audi Q2 designer’s edition include Audi’s iconic ring emblem on the C-pillar, which is coated in matte black. There is also a distinctive Audi ring entry light for the driver and front-passenger doors, privacy glass and a black styling package, as well as illuminated decorative inserts in the interior, and aluminium trims. The car comes in a select limited-edition palette of three colours – Daytona Grey, Glacier White, and Mythos Black.

Rachel says she loves the chic black-on-black design of the Mythos Black Q2 designer's edition and its considered luxury and understated elegance when she is driving around town on business or with her young daughters Lily, one, and Amelie, three.

“It’s a beautiful car,” Rachel says. “Audi talk about when they design their new cars, they try not to stick to the status quo. They always go to what makes them feel excited about design.”

The first time she sat in the Q2 designer’s edition, “it was instant love”. Its compact size makes it ideal for city driving as well as the open road. “I also love Audi’s understated chic, design that doesn’t shout luxury.”

To celebrate the release of the Audi Q2 designer’s edition, presented by Naveya & Sloane, purchasers can go into the draw to win a beautifully crafted, bespoke Naveya & Sloane ring, worth $14,000.

“Although I mostly work on high-level vision and creative direction these days, I do design some select pieces. I work really closely with our jewellery design team and craftspeople, and I have been very hands-on with the design of this Audi piece,” Rachel says.

The talented creative established Naveya & Sloane with her partner Alex Bunnett in Tāmaki Makaurau in 2009. Since then, the brand’s considered designs and bespoke pieces have become touchstones for their wearers’ most significant moments – mostly happy, but occasionally poignant and bittersweet.

When she’s not designing or overseeing Naveya & Sloane’s creative vision, Rachel’s passion is helping customers bring meaningful pieces to life. “We get to be with them during such a special time and create an experience that’s as precious as the jewellery itself.”

This level of care and attention has resonated with Naveya & Sloane customers. Just as Audi has its legions of brand-loyal customers who embrace their cars’ quality, design and performance, Naveya & Sloane has its loyal clients, too. Rachel and her team recently hosted a pop-up event in Britomart to celebrate Naveya & Sloane surpassing 1000 five-star Google reviews.

“It was so special to get out and celebrate with everyone at the event. It really made me reflect on the work, time and dedication our team have all put into the business. It was a wonderful milestone.”

So where will Rachel be heading out in the Audi Q2 designer's edition, presented by Naveya & Sloane? On her list are a trip to Waiheke to see friends and up north to see family. The road-trip playlist in the Q2 will most likely be the soundtrack to the 2004 film, Layer Cake. "It's an iconic film and it even has an Audi in it," she says with a smile.