The five pantry staples present in nearly every NZ kitchen

Few foods spark as much fierce loyalty (and transtasman rivalry) as this yeasty, umami-laden spread. A true Kiwi classic, Marmite is a non-negotiable for many households, whether spread thinly on hot buttered Vogels or mixed into a cheesy scroll. It’s the ultimate test for visitors — love it or politely decline with a scrunched-up face. While Vegemite has its defenders, there’s something about the saltier, slightly sweeter tang of Marmite that makes it a uniquely Kiwi pantry essential. And let’s not forget its curative powers — a thin scrape of Marmite on toast has long been touted as the perfect hangover remedy.

That bag of oats we all have comes in mighty handy for a range of quick baking and puddings and, of course, porridge. Photo / Rachael Hale-McKenna

2. A giant bag of rolled oats

Somewhere in the back of every pantry, there’s a half-used bag of rolled oats — because at some point, we all convince ourselves we’ll make porridge from scratch. While the daily reality may involve Weet-Bix or a cheeky piece of toast, oats remain a staple, ready to be transformed into Anzac biscuits, crumble toppings, or a last-minute breakfast when the cereal runs out. They’re the pantry equivalent of a trusty raincoat: not always needed but always reassuring to have on hand.

3. A can (or seven) of Wattie’s baked beans

The humble tin of baked beans has fuelled generations of Kiwis, from flatting students scraping together a meal to busy families in need of a quick dinner fix. Wattie’s, of course, reigns supreme — because while imported varieties may promise a more ‘authentic’ British experience, nothing quite matches the tomatoey sweetness of our homegrown favourite. Served on toast with a sprinkle of cheese or straight from the can (we all know someone who does it), baked beans are the ultimate no-fuss meal. And let’s not forget their crucial role in the classic Kiwi fry-up.

There'll always be something to fill you up with a can of baked beans in the cupboard. Photo / Alex Burton

4. Edmonds Baking Powder (and probably the whole Edmonds range)

Even if you rarely bake, there’s a high chance a well-worn tin of Edmonds Baking Powder is sitting in your pantry, possibly dating back a decade. It’s practically a rite of passage to own an Edmonds product or three — Self Raising Flour, Surebake Yeast, or Cornflour, to name a few. The Edmonds Cookery Book itself is a national treasure, a beloved guide passed down through generations, ensuring that even the most reluctant bakers can whip up a decent scone. Whether you’re making pikelets for afternoon tea or attempting to revive a flat pavlova, Edmonds is always there to lend a helping hand.

5. Tomato sauce (Wattie’s, obviously)

There’s a reason tomato sauce is often referred to as ‘Kiwi ketchup’ — because no other brand quite hits the spot like Wattie’s. Whether generously squeezed over a sausage sizzle, dolloped onto a mince and cheese pie, or used as the essential dipping companion for fish and chips, this pantry staple is the lifeblood of many a classic New Zealand meal. A fridge without a bottle of Wattie’s is a rare sight indeed. A bottle of sweet chilli sauce is fast becoming a regular companion, too.

Onion soup mix is always on standby to knock up a Kiwi onion dip. Photo / New World

The honourable mentions

Narrowing down a Kiwi pantry to just five staples is no easy feat, and many worthy contenders narrowly missed the cut. There are the ever-present cans of condensed milk for emergency baking sessions (or a sneaky spoonful from the fridge) and soy sauce — because at some point, every household embraces a stir-fry phase. Rice bubbles and cocoa pops also deserve a mention, at the ready for rice bubble slice and chocolate crackles respectively, both unofficial national treasures. And let’s not forget instant noodles — because who hasn’t relied on a packet of two-minute noodles to get through a tight week? Maggi Onion Soup mix also deserves a mention, if only for its starring role in the nation’s favourite dip, best served with Bluebird chips.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including how to prep your barbecue for summer grilling, gourmet hacks for elevating budget ingredients, and what toppings to choose for different crackers.