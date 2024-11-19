Shaun Johnson will be swapping rugby league for cricket. Photo / Photosport

Former rugby league star Shaun Johnson will be playing cricket as the wildcard player for Team Cricket at the T20 Black Clash in Christchurch on January 18.

It comes after Johnson announced his retirement from rugby league in August.

Despite not having much cricket experience, Johnson is looking forward to playing alongside some of New Zealand’s sporting icons.

“I followed it a bit but I never really played cricket at all growing up,” Johnson said in a statement. “I did play the odd game of bat down – does that count?

“A few years ago we did a promo with the Black Caps and I had to face Tim Southee in the nets. Padding up I have never been so scared in my life. It was terrifying. But this time I’m on the cricketers’ side so surely the rugby boys won’t be slinging them down like that?”