Shaun Johnson trades rugby league for cricket at T20 Black Clash 2025

Shaun Johnson will be swapping rugby league for cricket. Photo / Photosport

Former rugby league star Shaun Johnson will be playing cricket as the wildcard player for Team Cricket at the T20 Black Clash in Christchurch on January 18.

It comes after Johnson announced his retirement from rugby league in August.

Despite not having much cricket experience, Johnson is looking forward to playing alongside some of New Zealand’s sporting icons.

“I followed it a bit but I never really played cricket at all growing up,” Johnson said in a statement. “I did play the odd game of bat down – does that count?

“A few years ago we did a promo with the Black Caps and I had to face Tim Southee in the nets. Padding up I have never been so scared in my life. It was terrifying. But this time I’m on the cricketers’ side so surely the rugby boys won’t be slinging them down like that?”

Team Cricket captain Dan Vettori believes Johnson will make his mark on the Black Clash.

“One of the great things about the Black Clash is that you get to rub shoulders with some truly amazing athletes,” Vettori said.

“Shaun was an absolute freak on the rugby league field – without doubt, one of the most athletic and skilful players to grace a footy field. I’m sure he’ll make his mark on the Black Clash in January.”

Johnson follows in the footsteps of fellow league legend, Johnathan Thurston, who performed well in last year’s Black Clash.

Team Cricket will also feature players like Vettori, Lou Vincent, Grant Elliott, Kyle Mills, Anton Devcich and Adam Parore.

They will be facing a tough challenge from Kieran Read’s Team Rugby, which will be boosted by the presence of West Indies batsman Chris Gayle.

The T20 Black Clash is known for its high viewership and large crowds, and tickets for the event at Hagley Oval are already 70% sold.

Line-ups so far:

Team Rugby

• Kieran Read

• Chris Gayle (wildcard player)

• Ruben Love

• Andy Ellis

• Jason Eaton

• Ofisa Tonu’u

Team Cricket

• Dan Vettori

• Shaun Johnson (wildcard player)

• Lou Vincent

• Grant Elliott

• Kyle Mills

• Anton Devcich

• Adam Parore

