Both spend a lot of time deflecting attention away from the gangs, blaming society or failed Government policy for gangs’ violent criminal behaviour. Both men are intelligent, and say they want to lead change. It is hard to square that when all I hear is blame and a narrative of deflection.

The reality is most gang members in New Zealand are not misunderstood victims. They are smart, street savvy, violent gangsters who revel in a lifestyle that creates chaos and harm for those around them.

Mongrel Mob's Harry Tam (left) and Black Power's Denis O'Reilly (right). Photos / RNZ, NZME

There are some gang members who are there because they were victims of state abuse, or those who grew up in an environment where their options were narrowed so much it was inevitable that they were recruited into the gangs.

At the apology in Parliament last week, I spent time with three gang members. All three expressed a deep desire to leave the gang and on reflection, their participation in gangs had not made them feel better about themselves, but worse. Brave men seeking a better way. I gave them my number and asked them to contact me if they needed help. We all agreed that at the end of the day, actions speak louder than words.

Patched members of the Comanchero gang from Australia have set up a chapter in New Zealand.

For several years the Police Association had been briefing me that the gangs were becoming a growing threat to public and police safety. In short, the gang landscape had changed. They were more organised, funded, violent, and carrying firearms and prepared to use them.

I agreed. Most of society could see the police were losing ground to gangs and organised crime. New Zealand was fast becoming a country where gangs thought they were above the law and controlled the streets.

The new coalition Government does not accept the fact that we should be a country where one part of society is above the law.

Let me be clear, the right to wear a gang patch has been earned by a gang member by showing that they are capable of violent offending. Sitting behind each patch is a trail of tears and victims. They’re simply designed to intimidate the communities they operate in.

From tomorrow the wearing of those gang patches will be illegal. Our New Zealand Police force has deep capability, and the ability to enforce the law.

Gang members in New Zealand should understand that they don’t get to pick and choose which laws they comply with. They’re not above the law. Gang members, especially those with families should show the courage to leave the gangs and rejoin society in a positive way.

Our Government’s Social Investment Agency will be the vanguard in helping those that want to help themselves.

Dennis O’Reilly talks about peaceful action and requirement for calm, I support that messaging.

It would be nice to see O’Reilly leave the “Whānau of the Fist” and lead by example.