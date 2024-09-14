The police ministers and commissioners from across Australia looked at a number of issues including gender-based violence, anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing reform and suppression of violent gang-related crime.
Mitchell has plenty of insight into policing, having served as a New Zealand police officer for 13 years - and he’s got the scars to prove it.
During his career Mitchell picked up several injuries including a stab wound while arresting an offender armed with a samurai sword, lung damage through smoke inhalation whilst recovering a mother and her son from a burning house and maxillofacial surgery on his eye socket to put his face back together with the use of steel plates and mesh. Some of these injuries contributed towards Mitchell’s exit from the Police.
“I loved my policing career, the camaraderie, the challenge, and having spent most of my career on small specialist squads, the loyalty, trust and belief you have in your team members is special,” Mitchell told the Herald.
After working in a variety of odd jobs in his early life, Mitchell joined New Zealand Police in 1989 aged 20.
“I was raised in a family where public service was very important. Most of our family service through the generations has been defence force, police force or local and central government politics,” he said.
A good example of that is Mitchell’s paternal grandfather Frank Gill, who flew both Hurricanes and bombers in the RAF during the Battle of Britain and went on to become the MP for East Coast Bays, and Minister of Police and Defence.
“I remember how excited I was when I received my letter from police saying I would be a member of police recruit wing 116. Last week I was at the graduation of wing 337.
“My first year of policing was on the beat in the Auckland CBD. I loved it. It’s a great way to start to learn your craft, develop communication skills and identify issues in your own patch that have to be dealt with. I then moved into smaller specialist squads like the dog section and AOS and I really found my niche there.”
“Resolving serious incidents without the use of force is always the optimal resolution for any officer,” Mitchell said.
“But sometimes the decisions and actions taken by offenders put police officers in a position where force is required to keep either attending police officers, the public, or sometimes even the offenders themselves, safe.”
Mitchell recalled an incident where all three of those criteria applied. He and his dog Czar were called to an incident where an offender with serious mental health issues had armed himself with a samurai sword and attempted to attack nursing staff at Rotorua Hospital.
During the arrest, both Mitchell and Czar were stabbed with the sword.
“I remember the thousands of cards that Czar received from people all over the country during his recovery and I think I received one which was from my Mum,” Mitchell laughs.
“The public do not like seeing our police dogs hurt. Czar was there for me every time I needed him, always trying to put himself between me and the threat. All he ever wanted in return was a scratch behind the ears, a swim at the beach and the big treat was a cheeseburger on night shift. He loved kids and school visits, but gang members not so much.”
Appointed as Police Minister by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in the new coalition Government last year, Mitchell was very clear in laying out the incoming Government’s priorities to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster. Mitchell publicly released the letter of expectation to the commissioner so the public could clearly see the new direction of travel.
It was clear the minister and the Government wanted to see a crackdown on gangs, boy racers and violent retail crime.
“As Police Minister my role is to clearly set the Government’s priorities and then make sure I support them in being delivered,” Mitchell said.
“As the Minister of Police, Corrections and the Serious Fraud Office I have visibility across three agencies that all have a critically important role to play in terms of public safety. We have a big focus on increased co-ordination.
“We want to continue to ratchet up the pressure whether it be sophisticated white-collar crime through to violent retail crime”
Under Luxon and Mitchell there has been an obvious change in the way boy racers and gang members are being dealt with.
“They are very aware of the new legislation due in November and often indicate that they want to make the change themselves,” Mitchell said.
“The problem is many of them are senior or older gang members and don’t have much influence over the younger ones.”
“I’ve been clear with them that if they have members of the gang who want to leave, especially those with children, we will find a way to help make that happen but talk is easy and proof is always in actions.
“I’ve been very clear that the easy ride is over, they are not above the law, and that they are dealing with an uncompromising government when it comes to public and police safety.”
