“We’re backing police with new powers to crack down on gangs, and the disruption they cause in our communities,” Mitchell said.

“Under Labour, gang tangi were out of control with towns under siege, schools closed, and communities unable to use their roads.”

Mitchell said the gangs have continued to cause chaos since the coalition government came to power last November and enough was enough.

“There have been 46 (gang tangi) under this government and that has stopped law-abiding citizens having their rights protected,” he said.

“My expectation around policing of gang tangi and convoys is very clear.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell: "There has been an immediate change in the way gangs are being policed”. Photo / Marty Melville

“Police have responded, and as result we’ve seen a substantive change, with police taking back control and gangs no longer taking over and terrorising communities.”

Labour’s police spokesperson Ginny Andersen said the coalition government’s tough-on-crime policy was having no effect on crime - which was still rising - and people still felt unsafe in their homes.

She claimed Mitchell was bluffing, knowing he can’t direct police on operational matters.

“Police have to weigh up the risk in each situation for themselves and the public. This is smoke and mirrors from Mark Mitchell as he has no power to influence daily police work,” Andersen said.

“There has been no real change in the way police are dealing with gangs.”

Labour Party spokeswoman for police Ginny Andersen: "This is smoke and mirrors from Mark Mitchell".

Andersen was more concerned that police were no longer attending family violence incidents, unless there is a risk to someone’s life.

“That means more children growing up in violent homes with no intervention,” she said.

But Mitchell is defiant and told the Herald that times were about to get tough for gangs and his advice to gang members was to “leave” the gang.

“This Government will not tolerate that behaviour and there has been an immediate change in the way gangs are being policed,” he said.

“Gangs are not above the law and they don’t get to choose which laws apply to them and which don’t.

“Gangs peddle drugs, violence and misery in our communities.

“Gang life in New Zealand is going to be much harder. The right decision for gang members, especially those with families, is to leave the gangs.”