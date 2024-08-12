Police Minister Mark Mitchell and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.
Tough-talking Police Minister Mark Mitchell says being a gang member is about to get much harder and the proactive green ticketing of modified illegal bikes is just the beginning.
Last Saturday, a Head Hunter chapter’s charity fun run was interrupted at police checkpoints. Modified motorcycles were green-stickered and two motorcycles were impounded.
“Our teams issued 27 infringements, processed one person for driving with excess breath alcohol, impounded two motorbikes and suspended a licence,” said acting Waitemata Police Inspector Warwick Stainton.
Mitchell applauded the new overt tactics by police. He said the coalition Government had a firmer approach to gangs, and new legislation - like the gang patch law - would help the police tackle crime and criminal gangs.
“Under the previous Labour Government, gangs were provided a much more permissive environment which fuelled a belief they were above the law and put both the public and our front line police officers at risk.
“This Government will not tolerate that behaviour and there has been an immediate change in the way gangs are being policed.”
Mitchell said gangs are not above the law and as minister, he will be doing everything in his power to give police the tools they need in their fight against crime.
“Gangs are not above the law and they don’t get to choose which laws apply to them and which don’t.