“Under the previous Labour Government, gangs were provided a much more permissive environment which fuelled a belief they were above the law and put both the public and our front line police officers at risk.

“This Government will not tolerate that behaviour and there has been an immediate change in the way gangs are being policed.”

Mitchell said gangs are not above the law and as minister, he will be doing everything in his power to give police the tools they need in their fight against crime.

Mongrel Mob members. Photo / Connull Lang

“Gangs are not above the law and they don’t get to choose which laws apply to them and which don’t.

“Gangs peddle drugs, violence and misery in our communities.

“Gang life in New Zealand is going to be much harder. The right decision for gang members, especially those with families, is to leave the gangs.”

Police said the checkpoints were there to “disrupt gang activity”.

“We had a number of teams working hard to target and disrupt any unlawful gang-related activity,” Stainton said.

Stainton said police will continue to crack down on all illegal activity and gangs should be warned.

“We want to reiterate that police will continue to keep a close watch on gang activity and any illegal behaviour will not be tolerated.

“We also encourage the community to report any suspicious or illegal activity that may be taking place. We take these reports seriously and in confidence.”

Anyone concerned about their safety in regards to the group, or who witnesses illegal behaviour happening now, was urged to call 111 immediately.

Stainton said to report or send in any footage of the group causing concern online at 105.police.govt.nz, call police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.