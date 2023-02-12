Marc Ellis joined the Between Two Beers podcast.

Ten years after walking away from the media spotlight, Marc Ellis says he’s deep in the heart of his most important chapter; fatherhood.

Ellis, 51, is one of New Zealand’s biggest success stories across business, entertainment and sport.

He played for the All Blacks, Warriors and Kiwis, founded Charlie’s juice company – which he helped turn into a $129 million dollar business, and was one of New Zealand’s top television stars for over a decade.

But life has a slower pace these days, and Ellis joined the Between Two Beers podcast to share how his focus has switched to his four kids aged 13, 11, 4 and 2.

“I’ve been spending time with kids – which is the most important chapter really, and hence the radio silence,” Ellis said.

“We just had a little golden patch there and you ride the wave and jump off before it crashes. That was the plan and I’m very happily a dad these days, and that’s my primary focus.”

Ellis was one of New Zealand’s most entertaining, and controversial characters for 20 years from the mid-90s when his career took off across three sectors. Reflecting on his career, Ellis credited his success in life to his competitiveness and the belief instilled in him by his parents.

“I got told by my old man, ‘if you can dream it, you can do it’. And he was my Batman – my favourite superhero.

“So when Batman says that, it was all I needed. When you are told by your Superhero you can do it, you make it happen.

“So when I tuck my little boy into bed, I say ‘mate, if you keep going the way you’ve begun, you could quite possibly be the greatest man that’s ever lived’. I think those positive affirmations from parents are so absolutely pivotal.”

Ellis started Charlie’s juice company in 1999 and pocketed $18 million when the founders sold the company to Asahi for $129.3 million in 2011. Ellis said the windfall was ‘like winning Lotto’, but didn’t change him – and soon after took a job working at More FM where he got up at 4.30am every morning for two years.

“It was just a discipline thing for me. I don’t come from inter-generational wealth and most people blow it early. I knew I was never going to do that, but I just wanted to put some really strict discipline in place to ensure that every moment of my time, for two years, was spent working. So I could learn to have that bank account.

“It wasn’t a natural fit at More FM, but I wanted to have to turn on. I like ‘live’, but the fact you have to talk to ‘Karen - a mother of two kids’ - which was our audience demo, meant you had to put that filter on. I saw that as a lot more challenging than doing the Hits or the Rock, which would perhaps have been more natural and off the cuff. Ratings might suggest that wasn’t such a great idea.”

At his peak, Ellis was one of the biggest stars on TVNZ and his on-screen relationship with Matthew Ridge became one of the most iconic bromances of the early 2000s.

“We got quite good at hustling. Because we just kept saying we’re not going to do the shows. Then someone would come along and pay you five grand to wear a t-shirt for the night – it was absolutely obscene. And the more you said no, the more they wanted you.

“So we were just laughing. So Ridgey and I were getting flown around the world and we’d say ‘no, we’re not going economy’... so all of a sudden, we were getting over in business class, first class on the taxpayer tit. But better us than the politicians I say.”

Ellis holds the record for the most tries in a Rugby World Cup match, when he scored six against Japan in 1995.

“There’s a couple I could have flicked out (passed) for sure. But I’d read the program and I’d seen the record was five. So it was in the back of my mind if I’m completely honest. So I thought ‘I might just throw a dummy here and have a little nudge’. It’ll be hard to beat these days.”

Ellis was small for a rugby back, standing five foot ten, but said he made up for his lack of size with mindset.

“Genetically, physically, I shouldn’t have done what I did. I was even small back then. But I was told ‘go for it’, ‘you can do it’, ‘you will do it’ and so attitudinally I thought – I’m into it.

“My dad said: ‘If it’s fun and it doesn’t hurt anyone, do it. And that’s the way I’ve lived my life – and advice I’d give any kid, from any direction, is if you can dream it you can do it. Lie on your back, stare at the blue sky and dream. Cause what better way to spend your time than fantasising.”

So what does Marc fantasise about now?

“Just to see my kids grow up and do better than I’ve done. Every generation you want it to be better than the one before, and I genuinely believe my kids will make me look pretty bloody ordinary.”

In the podcast Ellis also talks about his most memorable moments from SportsCafe, what he believes happened to the All Blacks before the 1995 World Cup final, his best All Blacks touring stories, the time he was nearly killed by a bowling machine and the controversy caused by his prank of blowing up Rangitoto.

