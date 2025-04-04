The Robert Irwin glow-up is officially complete, with the late wildlife warrior Steve Irwin’s youngest child today launching a new sideline gig: Underwear model.
I’m A Celeb co-host Irwin, 21, has been revealed as one of the new faces of Bonds Underwear, joining Australian rapper Tkay Maidza for a new campaign to push the Aussie brand further into the US market.
Irwin’s shoot sees him wrapped in snakes and sporting a spider on his chest, wearing nothing but his Bonds undies. Check out the full ad and the photos below: