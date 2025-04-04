Wanna Goanna date sometime? Photo / Bonds

Irwin is yet to post anything from the shoot on his own socials, but they went live at midnight on the Bonds account and have been causing quite the stir since then.

Fans are dubbing the ads “iconic” and “hot”, although one remarked of perving on Irwin: “I feel dirty.”

Of course, Irwin hasn’t been shy of a glammed-up mag shoot in recent years – we’ve seen him looking suave for everything from Stellar to GQ – but this is the first time we’ve seen quite so … much of him.

Today host Sarah Abo appeared quite flustered this morning when Irwin’s revealing photos were shown on screen, remarking of Irwin’s python: “It is quite long, isn’t it?”

Straya. Photo / Bonds

Meanwhile, Bonds launched the shoot in the US with an Irwin interview for People Magazine, in which the young star revealed that he’s currently single.

“I’m single. It’s funny, I’m at this point in my life where I’m like, I’m so open to that, but I’m just waiting for the stars to align,” he told the outlet.