Robert Irwin debuts as underwear model in new Bonds campaign

By Nick Bond
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Robert Irwin embraces a bold new look with Bonds underwear campaign. Photo / Bonds

The Robert Irwin glow-up is officially complete, with the late wildlife warrior Steve Irwin’s youngest child today launching a new sideline gig: Underwear model.

I’m A Celeb co-host Irwin, 21, has been revealed as one of the new faces of Bonds Underwear, joining Australian rapper Tkay Maidza for a new campaign to push the Aussie brand further into the US market.

Irwin’s shoot sees him wrapped in snakes and sporting a spider on his chest, wearing nothing but his Bonds undies. Check out the full ad and the photos below:

"Don't worry, he's more afraid of you than you are of him." Photo / Bonds
Wanna Goanna date sometime? Photo / Bonds
Irwin is yet to post anything from the shoot on his own socials, but they went live at midnight on the Bonds account and have been causing quite the stir since then.

Fans are dubbing the ads “iconic” and “hot”, although one remarked of perving on Irwin: “I feel dirty.”

Of course, Irwin hasn’t been shy of a glammed-up mag shoot in recent years – we’ve seen him looking suave for everything from Stellar to GQ – but this is the first time we’ve seen quite so … much of him.

Today host Sarah Abo appeared quite flustered this morning when Irwin’s revealing photos were shown on screen, remarking of Irwin’s python: “It is quite long, isn’t it?”

Straya. Photo / Bonds
Meanwhile, Bonds launched the shoot in the US with an Irwin interview for People Magazine, in which the young star revealed that he’s currently single.

“I’m single. It’s funny, I’m at this point in my life where I’m like, I’m so open to that, but I’m just waiting for the stars to align,” he told the outlet.

