Kiwi TV personality and Below Deck star Aesha Scott has said yes to her longtime beau after he popped the question in a stunning beach proposal - and her future husband included a heartwarming New Zealand detail in the big moment.

Scott, who won 2023′s New Zealand’s TV Personality of the Year, announced her engagement in a sweet Instagram post, revealing that she feels like the “luckiest girl in the world” after her boyfriend Scott Dobson proposed in Homunga Bay.

According to People Magazine, the couple have been dating for years and have known each other since high school.

Now, it has been revealed that Dobson enlisted the help of Kiwi jewellery designer Layla Kaisi to create the perfect ring for his New Zealand-born fiancé.

“I keep looking down at my finger and just squealing inside”, Scott wrote on Instagram alongside a slew of pictures of the proposal.

“I’m one of those hopeless romantics who would watch rom coms as a little girl and dream of how I might get proposed to one day. Where would it happen, how would it feel…. And last week all of those daydreams came true in the most perfect moment where I got my very own proposal,” Scott said.

She went on to say, “During my 20s I thought meeting my one might not happen for me, I was too busy flitting around the world doing my own thing. But I did find him, and in all the dreams of a happy ending, I never thought I’d get someone quite as good as Scott. He is a good, decent, honest person to the core and he loves me so much.”

“He treats me well and respects me and my dreams and makes me laugh. I had never had a healthy relationship so I didn’t know what such a good one even looked like. I am the luckiest woman in the world that I get to have his love.

“He is my fairytale ending”, she gushed.

In the sweet post, she thanked the photographer who captured the proposal, her best friend for helping Dobson organise the surprise and Kaisi for designing her beautiful engagement ring.

“Thank you to @laylakaisicollection for helping Scott design the most perfect, meaningful ring ever”, she shared. “I will cherish it forever, every time I look at my finger I think of all the thought that went into it.

“I will do a story on its design for anyone that doesn’t know!”

Aesha Scott's ring was designed by Kiwi Layla Kaisi.

The 29-year-old Kiwi jewellery designer began working with the Below Deck star’s now-fiancé in secret last October, with the hopes of designing an engagement ring that would celebrate their strong connection.

“Layla patiently and precisely worked with me through every step of the design process and was able to put my vague inspirations into a tangible one-of-a-kind piece,” says Dobson.



