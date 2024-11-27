Citing security reasons, the couple declined to comment to Society Insider, other than confirming they were dating.

It’s understood they were introduced by mutual friends and have been dating for almost two years.

But don’t expect to see Vincent Martelli canvassing for Act, attending any political rallies, or weighing in on Seymour’s controversial Treaty Principles Bill which sparked a mammoth hīkoi to Parliament last week.

Society Insider’s sources from the Wellington Beltway say Vincent Martelli has not been seen in the capital and we hear that is the way they both like it.

The two are from vastly different worlds – him, politics and her, property – although they are said to have much in common.

Sources have told us Vincent Martelli, 36, enjoys immensely 41-year-old Seymour’s “humour and intellect”.

Seymour told the Woman’s Weekly in 2021 he’d give up politics for love.

“We all hope to find a real connection and while I’ve been lucky to have dated some extremely brilliant and beautiful women, being effectively married to Parliament gets in the way a bit.

“If there was a magic wand that replaced politics with family, I’d wave it. If there’s no fairytale, I guess I’ll just have to hustle. In fact, if I could put out an ad for myself, I’d say I’d make a great stay-at home dad because I don’t feel the need to prove myself. I made a career that I’m proud of early on and I would happily stay home to look after the children.”

It turns out he didn’t have to wait long to find love.

Until 2022, Vincent Martelli made a global name for herself in property, living overseas for more than 11 years.

One source told Society Insider that the couple’s first meeting may have been in London before Vincent Martelli returned to live in New Zealand.

Friends and contacts she made during her time overseas are still said to be part of her life. She has a love of travel with favourite cities including Sydney, London, Paris, Hong Kong and New York. It’s believed she and Seymour have travelled to the Big Apple together.

Growing up in Auckland, Vincent Martelli attended private girls’ school Diocesan in Epsom, which later became Seymour’s electorate as MP.

Seymour was born in Palmerston North and grew up in Whangārei. He went to Auckland Grammar for high school, but with a five-year age gap, it’s unlikely he would ever have crossed paths with Vincent Martelli during their school years.

David Seymour and Alexandra Vincent Martelli at the Newmarket Business Awards at Auckland's Cordis hotel. Photo / Radlab

They both attended the University of Auckland – Seymour studying engineering and arts, with a focus on philosophy and, five years later, Vincent Martelli completing a Bachelor of Commerce in property marketing and management.

Near the beginning of her property career, Vincent Martelli was based in Sydney for a couple of years as a buyer’s agent, before moving to London and Hong Kong where she worked for large consultancies and global property giants.

Returning to NZ in 2022, she worked with the Colliers residential projects team, achieving an impressive $40 million+ in gross development value sales within a 10-month timeframe.

Last year, she went out on her own and founded Martelli & Co, where she is now focused on being a buyer’s agent in the eastern suburbs and central city.

Attending last week’s Newmarket Business Awards together, onlookers were impressed with how well the couple worked the room together and complemented each other.

Tech titan celebrates in colourful style

Tech titan Carmen Vicelich had a who’s who of female powerhouses at her “50 and fabulous” birthday party last weekend.

The award-winning global CEO of data and tech companies Data Insight and Valocity Global celebrated with friends and family at her multimillion-dollar Coatesville mansion with a colourful Rio carnival-themed bash.

Carmen Vicelich at her Rio Carnival-themed 50th birthday party. Photo / Instagram

Neighbourhood friends, rich-listers Jodie and Malcolm Dick, were in attendance. Former SkyCity corporate event manager Lizzie Leuchars also attended with her daughter Julia, who is Dame Trelise Cooper’s right-hand woman at her eponymous clothing brands.

Equal Exes power couple Bridgette Jackson and Nick Scarlett were there too, dressed in their rainbow best. Other guests included former National Party leader and Auckland Business Chamber CEO Simon Bridges and his wife, public relations expert Natalie, along with entrepreneur Tim Norton.

Natalie and Simon Bridges at Carmen Vicelich's 50th birthday party. Photo / Instagram

Vicelich and her husband Anthony are said to have hosted a generous party with colour splashed all over the mansion’s spacious interiors and throughout the pool area.

Brazilian dancers amplified the energy and celebrity photographer Norrie Montgomery caught all the action.

Among the evening’s entertainers were DJ Chris Keene and musician Helen Corry, who performed on stage in front of images of Rio’s Christ the Redeemer statue.

Brazilian dancers at Carmen Vicelich’s Rio Carnival themed birthday party. Photo / Instagram

Carmen Vicelich’s carnival-themed birthday cake by Sweet Bites for her 50th birthday party. Photo / Instagram

Society Insider is told that fashion designer Brooke Tyson, whose bespoke creations can cost thousands of dollars, created Vicelich’s stunning Carnival look. Another scene-stealer was the birthday cake, which was created by Henderson cake maker Sweet Bites.

Vicelich was fresh from accepting an award for Valocity last week in Saudi Arabia.

The company was named the winner of the “Future of Living Challenge” at the Cityscape event in Riyadh.

Jodie Dick, who Society Insider interviewed in March on the eve of her taking over Hartfield Jewellers, had a busy weekend either side of Vicelich’s party.

Malcolm and Jodie Dick at Carmen Vicelich’s 50th birthday party. Photo / Instagram

On Friday, she sparkled at The Luxury Network Business & Wellness Luncheon at the Park Hyatt Auckland.

More than 200 guests came to see and hear guest of honour, Pip Edwards, the Sydney-based creative director of Ksubi and co-founder of P.E Nation.

Posing beside Edwards, Dick stole the show in a Gucci monogrammed dress.

Hartfield Jewellers was a sponsor of Friday’s function, so it made sense for Edwards and a select group of guests to have an after-hours look at Dick’s Aladdin’s cave of millions of dollars of jewels.

Pip Edwards, founder of P.E. Nation, with Hartfields Jewellers' owner Jodie Dick at The Luxury Network luncheon. Photo / Instagram

Multimillionaire entrepreneur Iyia Liu, attended both the business luncheon and Vicelich’s birthday party with her fiance, design engineer Jordan Belmont.

Liu, who has previously starred on the TVNZ reality show Boss Babes and Celebrity Treasure Island, has had many start-ups and says she made her first million from her shapewear business, Waist Trainer. At 29, her business hit $30 million in sales.

She also charges for online courses called Make it Happen, which comes with a millionaire playbook.

In early November, Liu had her hen’s getaway on the Gold Coast, with guests including her good friend Shortland Street star Courtenay Louise.

Iyia Liu, centre, at La Luna on the Gold Coast for her hen's party. Photo / Instagram

The three-day bachelorette weekend was nicknamed Girls Gone Mild, with activities including an art class, a boat trip on a luxury launch, lunch at chic marina eatery La Luna Beach Club, and stretch limousine rides.

The bride-to-be donned a fetching white one-piece bathing suit with the customary hen’s do bridal veil to lounge next to La Luna’s Instagrammable pool.

Liu wouldn’t comment to Society Insider about her impending nuptials but an insider tells us the wedding will be offshore, most probably in Bali.

Mona Dotcom and Raw Nelson’s new business

Weeks after breaking news of their relationship, Society Insider can reveal Mona Dotcom and boyfriend Rawiri (AKA Raw) Nelson’s new business ventures.

Dotcom’s new luxury concierge business Eluce by Mona and Nelson’s new internationally-focused promotions business The Raw both focus on partnerships and sponsorships with sporting and entertainment stars.

Mona Dotcom, Anna Mowbray, and Rawiri Nelson at Mowbray's Westmere mansion for a party to celebrate the visit of American YouTuber, IShowSpeed. Photo / Instagram

This week was a soft launch for these ventures but they made a big impact – Dotcom and Raw were behind YouTube superstar IShowSpeed’s trip to NZ, where they helped him showcase the country to his 33 million subscribers.

During the 19-year-old American influencer’s NZ visit - which has brought him to the attention of Immigration NZ - Mona’s former husband, tech billionaire Kim Dotcom announced he was recovering from a serious stroke.

Kim Dotcom’s lawyer Ron Mansfield confirmed the news, telling the Herald that his long-time client had a long recovery ahead of him and would remain in hospital “for some time”.

Mona Dotcom and partner Raw Nelson have teamed up with Dyar Jalal, an Australian-based promoter.

“It’s been very serious and we honestly did not know whether he would survive or what that looks like and we still don’t,” Mansfield said.

“Very little is known by us. We’re waiting for reports to come through, but we’re just taking everything day by day at the moment.”

Talking to Society Insider, Mona Dotcom said her former husband’s health was a private matter, but she and her family of course were there for Kim throughout his recovery.

“Three weeks ago Raw and I flew down to Queenstown and stayed for a week to make sure he was stable,” says Dotcom.

Meanwhile, Mona Dotcom and Raw Nelson tell Society Insider that it is very much “a watch this space” for both their businesses, mostly because of the discreet nature of dealing with the rich and famous.

Dotcom has been planning Eluce by Mona for a few years. Some of the promoters they are networking with overseas will bring huge names to Kiwi shores in the near future.

“Mona has more than 10 years of sourcing the very best throughout New Zealand and has a fantastic contact book,” says Nelson.

Rawiri Nelson, Australian promoter Dyar Jalal and Ali Williams. Photo / Instagram

He has spent the last two years working with Juicy Fest with some of the biggest R&B acts in the world, but explains he is no longer working for the company. Instead, he has pivoted into the world of promotion with The Raw.

Nelson’s time spent networking in Australia, California, Mexico and in Dubai with Sheikh Almualla bin Ahmed Al Mualla, a member of the royal family of the United Arab Emirates, combined with the contacts Dotcom has, all feature in their upcoming soon-to-be-released plans.

Nelson says he and Dotcom are currently having many meetings within sectors from sport, and entertainment through to tourism.

They teamed up with Dyar Jalal, an Australian-based promoter specialising in artist relations, tour management, and nightlife, to bring IShowSpeed to NZ.

The influencer from Iowa, real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr, has most recently been creating content in Indonesia and Australia. In the last few months, Watkins Jr has raced Paris Olympics 100m champion Noah Lyles in a 50m sprint; jumped over the top of a speeding Lamborghini; appeared on WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment); and met the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo.

YouTuber IShowSpeed trained with the Warriors in Auckland while on his tour of New Zealand. Photo / IShowSpeed

Nelson says he was pleased to show Watkins Jr his hometown of Rotorua and explain Māori culture to him, as well as see him enjoy the daredevil tourism on offer.

On Monday, Dotcom, Nelson and Jalal arranged for Watkins Jr to have time with NZ Breakers and NZ Warriors players, and hang out with some of their UFC friends. Watkins Jr hopped in the cage with fighters including Dan “Hangman” Hooker.

That night, Dotcom’s concierge service flexed its muscle to bring rugby and football together at former All Black Ali Williams and multi-millionaire Anna Mowbray’s Westmere mansion. Players from Mowbray and Williams’ latest venture, Auckland FC, joined the couple to welcome Watkins Jr to the mansion.

DJ Seymore played in the mansion basement with catering from Mt Albert’s Broke Boy Taco, one of Dotcom and Nelson’s favourite restaurants.

Mowbray and Williams also had a high-tech climbing wall installed for Watkins Jr to do his thing.

The tour finished in Hobbiton this week.

A good week for...

Weeks after launching their first store, YouKnow streetwear store at Sylvia Park, Ponsonby power couple Joseph Webb and Aida Amoozegar-Montero have celebrated their engagement in Los Angeles.

The pair got engaged last weekend at the trendy West Hollywood hotel Petit Ermitage. Webb dropped to one knee at one of the hotel’s famous outdoor dining areas and proposed with a gold engagement ring set with two sizeable diamonds.

Amoozegar-Montero, said yes and had the ring placed on her finger with a kiss from Webb.

Following the proposal, the pair met with friends for a private alfresco dinner at the hotel in honour of their big news.

PARTY PEOPLE OF THE WEEK

First serve of the season

ASB Classic held its First Serve season launch last Wednesday at the newly named Manuka Doctor Arena, with 200 media, celebrities, sponsorship clients and stakeholders in attendance.

The sun came out just in time for the luxe event overlooking centre court. Well-known names in attendance included Matty McLean from The Hits, former Real Housewife of Auckland Angela Stone, comedian Eli Matthewson, 1News’ Jenny Suo, broadcaster Brodie Kane, man about town Colin Mathura-Jeffree, Newstalk ZB’s Kerre Woodham and Celebrity Treasure Island winner JP Foliaki.

Toni Street, Brodie Kane and Kerre Woodham at the launch party for the ASB Classic. Photo / ASB Classic

The MCs for the evening were Lotto’s Jordan Vandermade and Coast’s Toni Street.

Speakers included tournament director Nicolas Lamperin, Tennis Auckland CEO Rohan West, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and Manuka Doctor’s Margot Kynoch.

Also in attendance from Manuka Doctor was Nicola McFarlane.

The ASB Classic returns this summer, serving up an impressive mix of global stars and emerging talent. Confirmed players include Lulu Sun, Naomi Osaka, Ben Shelton, Gaël Monfils, Cam Norrie, Emma Raducanu and Kiwi Erin Routliffe. The WTA women’s tournament runs from December 30 to January 5, followed by the ATP men’s event from Monday 6 to Saturday, January 11.

Jordan Vandermade, Nicolas Lamperin and Toni Street at the launch party for the ASB Classic. Photo / ASB Classic

Nicolas Lamperin and Nicola McFarlane at the launch party for the ASB Classic. Photo / ASB Classic

Anna Lee, Courtney Tairi and Kelly Bertrand at the launch party for the ASB Classic. Photo / ASB Classic

Sebastian Lavie and Angela Stone at the launch party for the ASB Classic. Photo / ASB Classic

New Zealand television industry shines at 2024 NZ Television Awards

The 2024 New Zealand Television Awards took place last Friday evening, where the industry’s best were honoured at Aotea Centre’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre in Auckland.

The big winner of the evening was internationally acclaimed series After The Party, which took home a record-breaking nine awards, surpassing The Luminaries (2020) and The Panthers (2022), both of which won eight. After The Party’s Best Actress winner, Robyn Malcolm, was joined on the red carpet by family, including her father Peter, sister Suze, and son Pete.

Robyn Malcolm at the New Zealand Television Awards at Auckland's Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre. Photo / Rob Trathen

Dame Julie Christie at the New Zealand Television Awards at Auckland's Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre. Photo / Rob Trathen

Malcolm also celebrated the evening with co-stars and fellow winners Best Supporting Actress Tara Canton and Best Supporting Actor Elz Carrad.

Julie Christie, a trailblazer in New Zealand television, was honoured with the 2024 TV Legend Award.

Shortland Street’s Bella Kalolo was named Television Personality of the Year, receiving her trophy from last year’s winner, Aesha Scott.

Also spotted on the red carpet was Netflix star Jess Hong, who made her stylish appearance on the red carpet, wearing British-born, New Zealand-based designer Rory William Docherty, who was at the ceremony to present some of the night’s biggest awards.

Antonia Prebble at the New Zealand Television Awards at Auckland's Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre. Photo / Rob Trathen