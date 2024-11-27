Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle
Updated

Society Insider: Act’s David Seymour dating property guru; tech titan Carmen Vicelich’s colourful 50th; Mona Dotcom’s new all-star business

Ricardo Simich
By
Society Insider editor·NZ Herald·
14 mins to read
Mona Dotcom, Anna Mowbray and Rawiri Nelson got together this week; tech titan Carmen Vicelich celebrated her 50th with a colourful carnival party; David Seymour has confirmed he's dating property guru Alexandra Vincent Martelli. Photo / Herald Composite

Mona Dotcom, Anna Mowbray and Rawiri Nelson got together this week; tech titan Carmen Vicelich celebrated her 50th with a colourful carnival party; David Seymour has confirmed he's dating property guru Alexandra Vincent Martelli. Photo / Herald Composite

Man about town Ricardo Simich brings you Society Insider. The exclusive parties, the exotic holidays, the hook-ups, the break-ups, and the high stakes business deals - this new Thursday column pulls back the curtain to reveal how New Zealand’s other half live.

The global property guru who has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.