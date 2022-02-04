Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

The Bra Project: Meet the Wellington sisters aiming to bust into an archaic bra industry

4 minutes to read
Xuxu and Aida Amoozegar-Montero, the sisters behind the Bra Project. Photo / Gerry Keating, Victoria University of Wellington

Xuxu and Aida Amoozegar-Montero, the sisters behind the Bra Project. Photo / Gerry Keating, Victoria University of Wellington

Sophie Trigger
By
Sophie Trigger

Multimedia Journalist, Wellington.

After decades of discomfort, two sisters are on a path to give the bra industry a much-needed lift.

Tired of a sector that fails to cater for the needs and comfort of everyone, the Wellington

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.