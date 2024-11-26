Crowds have gathered outside SkyCity to catch a glimpse of American internet star IShowSpeed. Video / Dean Purcell

A popular American YouTuber on a whistlestop tour of New Zealand is being “assessed” by immigration authorities over whether he has the correct visa to work in the country.

IShowSpeed, nicknamed “Speed”, is touring New Zealand live-streaming himself doing various activities in Auckland and Rotorua to his audience of 33 million international subscribers.

Immigration New Zealand general manager risk and border Richard Owen confirmed Speed was on a visitor visa to New Zealand, after travelling to the country as a visa-waiver traveller, 1News reported.

“A person cannot work in New Zealand while holding a visitor visa.

“In general, individuals require a work visa [or hold a visa with conditions that allow for work] to engage in activities that result in gain or reward [such as payment] during their time in New Zealand,” Owen told 1News.