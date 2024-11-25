The streamer seemed nervous on the journey up, repeating that he couldn’t do the ride, telling his parents he loved them, and saying he “might die”.

As he was led off the platform and left suspended in air, Speed’s nerves appeared to physically manifest themselves.

“Bro, I genuinely have to s***. I might s*** on myself. I’m not trolling. I have to poop.”

He let out a “ka mate, ka mate” and a bark while the crowd counted down before an instructor released his carabiner and let him fall.

Speed hit the net with an audible thud and remained motionless in the fetal position for two minutes, and instructors took off his helmet to reveal a noticeable grimace.

YouTube streaming star IShowSpeed fell 43m down the Vertigo ride at Velocity Valley in Rotorua. Photo / IShowSpeed

When he opened his eyes and began to move again, Speed claimed his head hurt after landing on it and cut the livestream immediately.

Viewers were split between concern and suspicion about this abrupt ending.

“I watched this live. I hope he’s okay,” read a popular comment.

“Bro thought he was gon’ land gracefully - ended up lookin’ like a ragdoll in slow motion,” said another.

“1000% pooped his pants and didn’t want to stand up in front of everyone. He landed perfectly. Guarantee it,” another pundit said.

YouTube streamer IShowSpeed leads a haka in front of Whakarewarewa - The Living Māori village alongside Kiwi YouTuber Jimi Jackson and dozens of participants in Rotorua. Photo / IShowSpeed

The four-hour stream - in which Speed led the haka, ate a steak and cheese pie, and entered a Zorb race with Kiwi internet star Jimi Jackson - had over 60,000 people watching live at one stage and has two million total views on YouTube.

Speed uploaded a clip of him performing Ka Mate in front of Whakarewarewa - The Living Māori Village, complete with barks and a backflip, which gained close to 20 million views on Instagram before being deleted.

IShowSpeed is livestreaming from Auckland today and may visit Queenstown before returning to Melbourne on Wednesday as part of his tour of Australia and New Zealand.







