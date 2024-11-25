But the end of the livestream, in which Speed remained motionless after free-falling 43m into a net as part of the Vertigo ride at Velocity Valley, left some viewers concerned for his health while others questioned if his reaction was played up for the camera.
🚨| WATCH: Speed almost DIED landing on his head after trying the “free fall no strings attached” ride in New Zealand 😬🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/WooX827bOl
Speed hit the net with an audible thud and remained motionless in the fetal position for two minutes, and instructors took off his helmet to reveal a noticeable grimace.
When he opened his eyes and began to move again, Speed claimed his head hurt after landing on it and cut the livestream immediately.
Viewers were split between concern and suspicion about this abrupt ending.
“I watched this live. I hope he’s okay,” read a popular comment.
“Bro thought he was gon’ land gracefully - ended up lookin’ like a ragdoll in slow motion,” said another.
“1000% pooped his pants and didn’t want to stand up in front of everyone. He landed perfectly. Guarantee it,” another pundit said.
The four-hour stream - in which Speed led the haka, ate a steak and cheese pie, and entered a Zorb race with Kiwi internet star Jimi Jackson - had over 60,000 people watching live at one stage and has two million total views on YouTube.
Speed uploaded a clip of him performing Ka Mate in front of Whakarewarewa - The Living Māori Village, complete with barks and a backflip, which gained close to 20 million views on Instagram before being deleted.
IShowSpeed is livestreaming from Auckland today and may visit Queenstown before returning to Melbourne on Wednesday as part of his tour of Australia and New Zealand.