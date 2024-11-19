The architect of the Treaty Principles Bill, David Seymour, was booed back inside the Beehive by the tens of thousands of people gathered to protest his controversial bill.

By RNZ

Act leader David Seymour was met with chants of “Kill the bill, kill the bill” when he walked out of the Beehive for a brief appearance at Parliament’s forecourt, before waving to the crowd and returning into the building.

More than 35,000 people have gathered as the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti overflows from Parliament’s grounds and onto nearby Wellington streets.

Seymour says it was important for democracy to go outside and face the hīkoi gathered at the front of Parliament.

Toitū te Tiriti spokesman Eru Kapa-Kingi told the crowd “Māori nation has been born” today and that “Te Tiriti is forever”.