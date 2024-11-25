Nature plays a significant role in my life. I’ve always been an animal and nature lover, a passion I developed as a child growing up in really special surroundings. Te Anau truly is a place like no other – it almost defies description. Its landscapes really are something else. I guess I’d say that it’s a place that is good for the soul.

What are your passions?

I’m not sure if anyone has noticed, but I’m pretty passionate about playing tennis. Jokes aside, beyond my love for the sport, I also enjoy drawing and reading as much as I can. Being creative and a bit of a bookworm really helps me relax and bring balance to my life among all the travel (of which there is a lot) and training (which is always in the background).

Which New Zealander (alive or dead) do you most admire – and why?

[Sir] Peter Jackson. I’m a really big fan of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings (isn’t everyone?). But the one important thing he also did was to highlight the stunningly varied and beautiful landscapes and ethereal wilderness of New Zealand. He successfully put the country on the global map whilst also inspiring countless creatives in all sorts of disciplines worldwide. That kind of impact is really impressive.

New Zealand born Lulu Sun during her match against McCarlney Kessler at the ASB Classic - Round 1 - held at the ASB Tennis Arena, Auckland Photo / Brett Phibbs / www.photosport.nz

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

I would say that for me the definition of perfect happiness is hiking, spending time in nature, and, of course, enjoying good food! On one level, I’m a pretty simple creature that loves simple pleasures. I love being active and spending my free time outdoors whenever I can, but sometimes, especially given my hectic schedule, simply doing nothing sounds pretty good.

What is your greatest fear?

I don’t have many fears, but losing a loved one is by far the scariest.

What is it that you most dislike?

Insincere people. Authenticity and honesty are important to me, and I find it hard to connect with someone who isn’t genuine about who they are or what they feel.

What is on your bucket list?

At the top of my bucket list is either climbing Mount Kilimanjaro or Mount Fuji. I have a real connection to mountains. And if it isn’t obvious by now, I love a challenge and being in nature. Those adventures are on hold for a little while at this point because of my career, but I have a lot of plans and dreams that involve this kind of adventure.

What do you hope/think New Zealand will look like in 10 years?

From a nature perspective, I truly hope that New Zealand will remain as preserved and beautiful as it is now. I believe that we have a responsibility to look after the world that we live in and protect it for future generations. I have a fairly optimistic viewpoint on life, so although I know there is a lot of work to be done to make sure that this preservation and protection is continued, I also know that other people feel the same way, so I feel confident in daring to say that New Zealand might become even more beautiful in the future.





