Former All Black team-mates Richie McCaw and Doug Howlett were in attendance, however, Dan Carter was not. Spy understands he had a family celebration the same weekend.

On social media, Gemma McCaw called the Fijian celebrations, “the best weekend ever.”

Mowbray and Williams both wore white for their nuptials.Extensive floral arrangements of white roses and gypsophila were draped across the stage and along the white chair-lined aisle.

Auckland and Queenstown florist Michele Coomey put a picture of the finished set-up on the company’s Instagram story, telling followers, “It was an incredible journey/adventure from little old NZ, so special to be part of the amazing wedding for Anna and Ali.”

Also giving a shout-out to the wedding was Auckland-based makeup artist Kate Solley, who acknowledged Anna’s hairstyling by Robyn Munro.

Williams and his groomsmen, including his brother, Jay, donned three-piece white suits with white ties.

The bride shone in an intricately beaded white sheer chiffon dress featuring a corset bodice with a sweetheart neckline - understood to be by Australian Bridal House, Pallas Couture.

In March, Spy reported Mowbray’s dress fitting in Sydney at Pallas Couture, where a “Bespoke” experience starts from NZ$24,640.

Mowbray’s four bridesmaids carried white orchids and wore pale blush pink, one-shoulder satin gowns. They included Soul Bar & Bistro general manager Olivia Carter; Julia Leuchars - Dame Trelise Cooper’s right-hand woman and marketing manager; and interior designer Shelley Ferguson, who had huge input into the bride and groom’s renovations at their waterfront Westmere home, for which they splashed out $24m in 2020.

The ceremony was officiated by Mowbray’s friend, personal brand creator and marriage celebrant, Rochelle Moffitt. Mowbray’s three children and Williams’ two, rounded out the bridal party.

Last week, Mowbray shared dozens of photos of the three-day celebrations to her thousands of Instagram and Facebook friends and followers. She has since made her account private.

On Facebook, Mowbray wrote of her wedding: “Our special day that felt perfectly, perfect. Thank you Ali for being my all. My love, my confidant, my truth, my safe place and now my husband, forevermore.”

Although not seen in the pictures posted by Mowbray, it is understood her billionaire brothers and her Zuru co-founders, Nick and Mat were there, as well as their tech dynamo sibling Andrew.

A three-night stay at Kokomo is estimated to cost $8000 per person, with extensive luxury accommodation and hospitality on offer. Betrothed couples can choose from three unique packages that cater for up to 120 guests. The island’s ultimate private experience, an “Exclusive Wedding Event” will ensure the private island is exclusively theirs for the duration of their stay.

Kokomo Private Island, Fiji. Photo / Supplied

If the wedding was themed “classically white” the next day’s after-bash was a colour explosion from the 60s and 70s, which took place at the resort’s Kokocabana Pool Club.

Mowbray and Williams are famous for their love of themed parties. On Instagram, Mowbray labelled their after-match “Slim Aaron’s, Poolside” - inspired by the famous American photographer noted for his images of celebrities, high society, socialites and aristocracy. Poolside is one of his most famous collections. Most guests dressed to theme in bright coloured florals and prints.

The hair and makeup team would have been as busy as they were the day before, getting the bride and bridesmaids ready with hair bouffants and makeup on point to suit the theme.

Mowbray, Williams and their combined five children all wore matching pale pastel Emilio Pucci print poolside wear.

The eclectic pool party went into the night with guests joining the couple in diving fully clothed into the pool.

“We started our love affair with him throwing me in a pool and finished our incredible wedding weekend in the same way,” Mowbray wrote on social media.