That’s all thanks to her previous deeds, both on and off the court.

As a 20-year-old, she beat childhood idol Serena Williams to win the 2018 US Open – taking down the Queen of America in New York – and went on to collect three more grand slams before her 24th birthday, with one more Flushing Meadows truimph (2020) and two Australian Opens (2019 and 2021). It was a spectacular rise, as she became the first player in more than 30 years to win her first four major finals.

By 2020, she was the highest earning female athlete of all time, thanks to huge endorsement deals in both Japan and the United States and was later chosen to light the cauldron at the Tokyo Olympics. She also made waves – and won respect – for her activism and willingness to speak out about big issues, including police brutality in the United States, the Black Lives Matter movement, mental health and depression.

That has made her one of the few players on the WTA Tour who is instantly recognisable and gives the ASB Classic its marquee women’s player for 2025.

Naomi Osaka celebrating her 2021 Australian Open truimph. Photo / Jason Heidrich, Icon Sportswire

“Naomi could play anywhere, she is that big,” said ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin.

Two-time defending champion Coco Gauff looks unlikely to return – as she is expected to be part of the United Cup – but Osaka brings a similar level of star power. Lamperin began talks with Osaka at Wimbledon, with the deal signed ahead of the US Open.

“Ultimately, she wants to do well at the grand slams because that is where she belongs,” Lamperin told the Herald. “Coming to Auckland was about trying to find the best conditions in the lead-up to the Australia[n] Open, to be ready to compete in Melbourne.”

Osaka last played in Auckland in 2017. She arrived as the WTA’s newcomer of the year – having risen more than 100 places to No 48 – and reached the quarter-finals. She was polite, quiet and a little shy, though appreciative of the support and recognition from the Stanley Street crowd.

“I am looking forward to just embracing the nature of Auckland and, of course, playing in a tournament that I have not played in for a long time,” Osaka said in a statement.

“I am excited to return. When I was there last time, I was fortunate to go on a helicopter tour and explore the beaches. My other memory is that Auckland has the best salmon.”

The 27-year-old has had a mixed year. She has shown her undoubted quality at times – sweeping aside top 10 player Jelena Ostapenko in under an hour at the US Open, taking world No 1 Iga Swiatek to three sets at Roland Garros and beating two top 20 players in Rome – but also struggled for consistent results.

“She’s had a decent season,” said Lamperin. “She beat some really good players and also had some tough draws – which can happen when you are unseeded at the big tournaments. Often she would beat someone good in the first round, then struggle to follow up in the next round, which is normal when you are on the comeback trail.

“It is always challenging to return to this sport after extensive time away, but Naomi has shown some extremely promising form. She has an immensely powerful game and plays an exciting brand of tennis. Many believe Naomi will re-emerge at the top of the sport.”

Naomi Osaka at the 2017 ASB Classic. Photo / Dean Purcell

Her power and precision remain top drawer – the kind of player the big guns want to avoid – but she is still adjusting to the physical demands, as well as finding her pace and rhythm on court.

“What brought me back to the WTA Tour was wanting to see what I could do,” said Osaka. “And also, I want Shai to cheer for me when she grows up, so hopefully I have a very long career ahead.”

“I give myself an A [so far] because there was a lot of effort. The results will get there. I am optimistic.

“The biggest challenge that I have had to overcome since returning to the Tour as a mum is managing time and seeing my time differently. Sometimes I think every minute is very important to me now and maybe before that, I never really felt that way.”

Life is busy off the court. Aside from being a mother to 14 month old Shai, Osaka is involved in several business ventures, including a sports agency, with Nick Kyrgios as a client. She is also a co-owner of NWSL team North Carolina Courage and has a massive amount of commerical partnerships.

Osaka, who has seven career WTA titles and more than US$21 million in prizemoney, has recently changed coaches, linking up with Patrick Mouratoglou, who was previously the long time mentor to Serena Williams.

Osaka is the latest star name confirmed for the Women’s ASB Classic, after Lulu Sun was announced last month.