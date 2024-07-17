ASB Classic 2025 dates confirmed

Coco Gauff celebrates winning the ASB Classic. Photo / Photosport

Amidst a golden age of NZ Tennis that has seen Kiwi players Lulu Sun, Erin Routliffe and Michael Venus perform with distinction at the prestigious Wimbledon, including Sun reaching the quarterfinal, a feat that is a first for a Kiwi player and Routliffe now ranked first in the world for doubles, New Zealand’s premier tennis event, the ASB Classic has announced key dates for this summer’s tournament.

Running from December 30, 2024 - January 11, 2025 at ASB Tennis Centre in Auckland, the event will once again serve-up an impressive mix of global stars and emerging talent. Player announcements and on-sale information will be revealed follow in the coming weeks.

The 2024 event featured some of the world’s top tennis players, and broke records across the board, with unparalleled ticket sales, broadcast numbers, sponsorship sales and money raised for charity Youthline. Attendees enjoyed world-class tennis from the likes of Grand Slam winner Coco Gauff, former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, Tennis super-couple Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina, and rising stars Arthur Fils, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Ben Shelton. The event also saw the emergence of newly Top 20 ranked player Alejandro Tabilo from Chile who went on to win the coveted trophy after entering the competition as a qualifier..

“We’re looking forward to building on the success of this year’s ASB Classic, with a commitment to continuously grow the tournament’s reputation both locally and on the global stage,” said tournament director Nicolas Lamperin.

“We are also excited to celebrate our Kiwi athletes after their recent performances at Wimbledon.”