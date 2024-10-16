“There’s no tomorrow,” Cullen philosophises, “You’ve got to go hard today.”
On the line is $100,000 for their chosen charities. Having come this far, all three are determined to win. To do so they will need to complete three challenges. After completing each challenge, they will receive a photograph of the game’s doomed lovers taken at different locations on the island. Their buried treasure is at the centre of these locations.
The first photo was on the wall at camp. Cullen and Foliaki have theirs. Rolleston didn’t think to take his. It’s a disastrous start.
Foliaki takes an early lead to arrive at the first challenge. The players must negotiate a key across a long, tangled chain to a box, which the key unlocks.
“It seems simple, right?” Foliaki frowns. “No.”
Despite his horrendous start, Rolleston has caught up. It’s now Cullen who’s befallen by disaster. Without his glasses, he can’t see the numbers on his padlock. He starts guessing as Foliaki puts his key in his lock.
“It’s empty!” he shouts, confused. He looks again and notices a photograph taped to the lid. He grabs it and hoofs off down the river.
Having finally deciphered the numbers Cullen unlocks his box. He also misses the photo taped to the lid. He sees Foliaki disappearing into the distance and makes a rash decision to chase after him.
“Oh no!” Savali shouts as Cullen dashes off without his photo.
Host Bree Tomasel is at the second challenge. Here the players must balance a ball on a paddle and manoeuvre it along a set of tracks in the river. If the ball drops they must restart. The first to get three balls into their box at the end can move on.
Foliaki starts but can’t keep his ball steady. His lead disappears as his ball keeps splashing into the water. Rolleston appears beside him but has no better luck at the task. Cullen has sensed something’s amiss and has doubled back to re-examine his box.
He remains philosophical. “There’s plenty of time to catch up,” he says.
In the cold running water of the river, there’s all the time in the world. The task is proving an exercise in frustration.
“I’m just getting p***ed off,” Rolleston mutters as his ball drops again and again and again.
Everyone stops digging. For a moment, Foliaki is frozen, as if a sudden movement will cause the source of the thud to disappear. After a pause, he resumes digging before unearthing a beaten brown suitcase.
He gets down on one knee. He unzips it. He is overcome with emotion. Tomasel appears behind him.
After six weeks, 17 episodes and 17 eliminations we have our winner. The 30-year-old Tongan actor wipes away a tear and says, “It’s a lot harder than people watching at home would fathom, but I’m doing it for a bigger purpose and something more than just myself.”
He stands up. And with his hand on his heart. JP Foliaki, the winner of Celebrity Treasure Island 2024 says, “This one’s for South Auckland. For Tongans. For Samoans. Polys. All of us.”
Then he breaks into a quite beautiful Tongan hymn to sing us out for the final time.
Karl Puschmann is an entertainment columnist for the Herald. His fascination lies in finding out what drives and inspires creative people.