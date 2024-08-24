The Hits Drive host and former Celebrity Treasure Island winner Matty McLean sits down with Mortimer and finds out just that.

Aidee Walker, actor-director, 43

You might best know Aidee Walker as feisty Draska from Outrageous Fortune or the investigating Lee-Anne in Black Widow. But the multi-talented actor-director might soon be adding CTI charity queen to her bustling resume. Competing for Relief Aid, Walker hopes to raise some much-needed funds for Gaza. “If I was to win the $100,000, I know that would give water to 160,000 Gazans, and it would also give shelter, food, and water to about 12,000 Syrians. So that’s why I’m doing it.”

Charity: Relief Aid

Predicted placing: 13th

Aidee Walker could soon be adding CTI charity queen to her bustling resume. Photo / Matt Klitscher

Bubbah, comedian, 28

She’s got “cars, cars, cars”, but Tina from Turners might also have what it takes to win, win, win in this game. She’s feisty, she’s funny and she’s oh-so-likeable – traits that could have the comedian charm her way to the finish line and race for the treasure. And while she claims she’s “not even sure I want to be here”, we think she might be a master of deception, also declaring “I want to be the first female winner.” Bubbah is well and truly one to watch this season.

Charity: Pillars Ka Pou Whakahou

Predicted placing: 2nd

Bubbah is one to watch this season. Photo / Matt Klitscher

Carmel Sepuloni, former Deputy PM, 47

Deputy Labour leader Carmel Sepuloni is the first sitting MP to compete on Celebrity Treasure Island and while that required sign-off from a supportive if not slightly amused boss Chris Hipkins, Sepuloni is here in the name of living life with no regrets. “I’m 46 now and this opportunity may not come up again. It looks like fun. I wanted to challenge myself. So for lots of reasons, I thought, ‘why not’?” But will the deputy leader find herself vying for votes? Or could she be first past the post? We can’t wait to find out.

Charity: TYLA – Turn Your Life Around

Predicted placing: 15th

Carmel Sepuloni is here in the name of living life with no regrets. Photo / Matt Klitscher

Casey Kopua, Silver Ferns legend, 39

They don’t come much more likeable, or taller, than Silver Fern #135 Casey Kopua. Known to many as one of the world’s greatest netball defenders, she might also be the ultimate CTI team player. “Well, being a mum of three little ones, leading into this with the group, it’s sort of been like, just take a back seat and just see how everyone is. I’m a team person,” Kopua notes, adding that her “empathetic” nature might set up her team for success – we can’t help but agree.

Charity: Lunches in Schools

Predicted placing: 6th

Casey Kopua wants to tap her “empathetic” nature to set up her team for success. Photo / Matt Klitscher

Christian Cullen, All Blacks legend, 48

Christian Cullen is a man with many records attached to his name; 58 tests, including 51 consecutive, 46 test rugby tries and the most capped All Black fullback of all time. But he’s not on the island to add more kudos to his career. His motives are personal, vowing to try and earn cash for Brain Tumour Support – a charity close to his and his family’s hearts. “We lost our brother-in-law to a brain tumour a year and a half ago, so to support the charity and raise a little bit of awareness for that.”

Charity: Brain Tumour Support

Predicted placing: 11th

Christian Cullen's motives are personal. Photo / Matt Klitscher

Duncan Garner, broadcaster, 50

He’s the fast-talking broadcaster known for grilling politicians and well, pretty much anyone he comes across. But could “competitive” Garner’s digging for dirt have his team booting him out before he can dig up the treasure? “The team might think I’m absolutely useless and get rid of me first up. I’m competitive, ask anyone. Hopefully I can bring a level of co-operation and co-ordination and an approach that means we’re tight. We’ll be like a wall. Hard to breach.”

Charity: The Cancer Society of New Zealand

Predicted placing: 3rd

Duncan Garner wants to bring co-operation and co-ordination. Photo / Matt Klitscher

Gaby Solomona, actor, 33

The lovable actress makes up one-third of the hilarious, sassy leading ladies in the hugely successful Pasifika Comedy Central show, SIS. We think this “class clown” might just laugh her way into the hearts of CTI fans and teammates alike. “I feel like I’ll be the morale booster. You know, when we’re going to be starving, we’re going to be tired, we might lose a few challenges, but that’s okay. As long as we lose together, we’ll be fine.”

Charity: Taime Pasifika Cancer Support

Predicted placing: 12th

Gaby Solomona sees herself as a morale booster. Photo / Matt Klitscher

James Rolleston, actor, 27

James Rolleston rose to fame as the star of Taika Waititi’s Boy, but a horrific car accident in 2016 when he was just 19 left him with traumatic injuries including to his brain. He had to re-learn basic motor skills and how to walk and talk – and now he hopes to give back to others on the same path to recovery. “The charity I’m choosing to support is Brake, which is a national road safety charity supporting people who suffer injuries through road accidents and trying to reduce the road deaths around the country. So, I really want to help out there and show support.”

Charity: Brake New Zealand

Predicted placing: 4th and Celebrity Treasure Island winner Matty McLean’s predicted WINNER

James Rolleston wants to give back to others on the road to recovery. Photo / Matt Klitscher

Janaye Henry, comedian, 27

One of 2023′s Billy T Award nominees, Janaye Henry is a comedian, writer and actor who doesn’t shy away from highlighting the big issues in her work. But how will Henry go in a cut-throat team game? She’s desperate to find out what she’s capable of in the arena. “It feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I’m not a sports girl and I truly don’t know what my limitations are physically. I don’t have a clue since PE in high school.”

Charity: The Aunties

Predicted placing: 17th and Celebrity Treasure Island winner Matty McLean’s predicted FIRST OUT

Janaye Henry is keen to find out what she’s capable of in the arena. Photo / Matt Klitscher

JP Foliaki, actor, 30

The uber-lovable Tongan actor and singer has had a massive couple of years – producing theatre, starring on TVNZ’s Popstars, opening for rapper Sean Kingston and playing the lead role in feature film Red, White & Brass. And he might be about to add CTI winner to that list, as we think this legend has the skills and the attitude to go all the way. “Man, why wouldn’t I want to be a part of it? It’s funny because I never thought that I’d actually be anywhere near good enough to be a part of a show like this, I’ve watched it growing up on TV. It’s such a massive opportunity to show other people that they can do it too.”

Charity: Childfund – Water Run

Predicted placing: WINNER!

JP Foliaki has the skills and attitude to go all the way. Photo / Matt Klitscher

Mea Motu, boxer, 34

By far the strongest competitor on the show, boxer and mother of five Mea Motua has already secured her place in history as the IBO world super bantamweight champion. A domestic abuse survivor, Motu credits boxing and her gym with saving her life, and it’s what she’s going to miss the most on the island. “I actually didn’t want to be a part of Celebrity Treasure Island. It was my manager/coach who was like, ‘Mea, you need to do something outside of boxing, out of your comfort zone’. I love boxing and I just think, if you ain’t boxing, you ain’t living.”

Charity: I am Hope

Predicted placing: 9th

Mea Motu says she'll miss boxing the most while on the island. Photo / Matt Klitscher

Michelle Langstone, actor, 45

Kiwi actress, writer and author Michelle Langstone made a name for herself in the iconic series McLeod’s Daughters and went on to star in 800 Words and One Lane Bridge. And while she may have a bevy of fans from those performances, turns out that when it comes to CTI she’s the ultimate fan girl. “I am a massive fan of the show. I absolutely love it! I started watching it when my little boy was born because it was on at a perfect time at 7.30pm after I put him to bed.”

Charity: Tōtara Hospice

Predicted placing: 7th

Michelle Langstone is a huge CTI fan. Photo / Matt Klitscher

Millen Baird, actor, 51

It’s going to be hard to scare actor Millen Baird who found international acclaim for his performance in the horror film M3GAN. And it turns out he might also have a frightening advantage in the game, with wife Siobhan Marshall having made her way to the final 6 in 2022. “I spoke to Siobhan, who’s done it, and she said no, you’ve got to do it. It’s a oncer. She said, just go and have some fun, have some time away from the kids, because I’ve been a stay-at-home dad.”

Charity: Taranaki Retreat

Predicted placing: 5th

Millen Baird may have an advantage in the contest. Photo / Matt Klitscher

Spankie Jackzon, drag superstar, 39

New Zealand drag performer Spankie Jackzon (Blair Macbeth) is best known for winning international series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under in 2022, and winning the second season of local series, House of Drag. Spankie is set to thrill audiences and team members alike in a season like never before. “I think it’s just one of those things that like, you would never see a drag queen on a show like this before and it’s one of those experiences that when it comes up you just kind of have to grab it by the balls and hello, I know how to do that.”

Charity: Arohanui Hospice

Predicted placing: 10th

Spankie Jackzon is set to thrill audiences and team members alike. Photo / Matt Klitscher

Suzanne Paul, infomercial queen, 66

She’s the “luminous sphere” we all want to see slay her way to the top. But at 66, it’s been two decades since the British-born infomercial queen was first on the show in 2003 – so are she and her pink Crocs prepared for a very different game in 2024? “I do like to challenge myself and especially as you get older, otherwise what are you going to do? You know, sit at home, do your knitting, that’s not really me. I like to try different things. I like to keep my mind active. I like to keep my body active and I think success lies one step outside your comfort zone and this is 50 million steps outside my comfort zone.”

Charity: SPCA NZ

Predicted placing: 18th

Suzanne Paul likes to keep her mind and body active. Photo / Matt Klitscher

Tāmati Coffey, former politician/broadcaster, 44

Tāmati Coffey is a New Zealand broadcaster, politician, former Member of Parliament and doting dad. We can’t help but wonder if he might land himself a place as this season’s biggest villain. But the dad of two says his intentions when saying yes to the show were nothing but the purest. “[I’m] settling into dad life for this year with my little 4-year-old and my little 1-year-old at home, and the idea of doing something a little bit fun was cool. The idea of doing something fun that the kids might one day look at and see their dad on TV.”

Charity: Fertility New Zealand

Predicted placing: 14th

Tamati Coffey thinks it will be a cool thing to do. Photo / Matt Klitscher

Vinnie Woolston, international model, 39

He’s one of New Zealand’s most successful models, landing campaigns for Yves Saint Laurent’s La Nuit de L’Homme fragrance. And while Vinnie Woolston might own the unofficial title of New Zealand’s most striking jawline, he’s also a truly beautiful soul admitting he can “get along with everyone”. However he’s such a sweetheart, we wonder if a self-elimination could be on the cards if Woolston sees a teammate done wrong? But we hope he’s in it for the long haul as he looks to raise funds for his charity. “I’ve chosen Te Kōhanga Reo, which is a Māori language for preschoolers. It involves the whole whānau to make it work. So, the revitalisation of our reo, our language.”

Charity: Te Kōhanga Reo

Predicted placing: 16th

Vinnie Woolston can “get along with everyone”. Photo / Matt Klitscher

Wairangi Koopu, former Warrior, 44

Former professional rugby league star Wairangi Koopu retired from the game in 2008, establishing himself as a television presenter and sports commentator. But Koopu is set for an all-new game as he takes to the shores of CTI, admitting he was motivated when he saw last season’s line-up. “The thing that really convinced me was seeing our koro Tāme Iti last season and how fun and entertaining he was. Knowing his history, he’s somebody that I really admire and so I thought, ‘wow, why not’? If he could do it even for a little while, you know, I’d love to give it a go.”

Charity: HUHA – Helping You Help Animals Trust

Predicted placing: 8th

Wairangi Koopu was motivated by last season's line-up. Photo / Matt Klitscher

Celebrity Treasure Island NZ premieres on September 9, TVNZ 2 & TVNZ+

Jenni Mortimer is the New Zealand Herald’s lifestyle and travel editor. Jenni started at the Herald in 2017 and previously worked as an education publication editor. She’s a one-time Celebrity Treasure Island castaway and mum to a 5-year-old son who she loves taking on adventures across the globe.



