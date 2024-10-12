Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

ZM host Bree Tomasel on ADHD, anxiety, panic attacks, breakdowns and her coming out ‘shitshow’

Greg Bruce
By
Senior multimedia journalist·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read
Bree Tomasel reveals a shocking childhood trauma, her struggles with mental health and ADHD, and coming out in new book Unapologetically Me, released on October 15. Photo / Michael Craig

Bree Tomasel reveals a shocking childhood trauma, her struggles with mental health and ADHD, and coming out in new book Unapologetically Me, released on October 15. Photo / Michael Craig

She’s known for being the relentlessly funny, upbeat co-host of ZM’s afternoon show Bree & Clint and of reality TV show Celebrity Treasure Island, but behind the laughter lurks great darkness.

The day it happened, Bree Tomasel was 9 years old. She was sitting at her grandmother’s kitchen

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment

Real talk with Bree Tomasel

Real talk with Bree Tomasel

The ZM and Celebrity Treasure Island host talks about shocking her mum on social media and why writing her book was like getting gonorrhea. Video / Michael Craig