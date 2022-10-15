ZM's Bree Tomasel: 'If you're not making someone else's life better, you're wasting your own.'

Radio broadcaster and TV star Bree Tomasel has suffered from imposter syndrome her entire career. Photo / Supplied

Bree Tomasel is co-host of ZM's Bree & Clint 3pm-7pm weekdays. She's also the co-host of reality show Celebrity Treasure Island and is starring in The Great Kiwi Bake Off Celebrity Treasure Island Special mash-up screening on TVNZ 1 on October 20. Here she talks self love, life hacks and fighting her inner saboteur.

If I wasn't a broadcaster, I would want to be a vet. Actually, I don't know if I could deal with the emotional trauma or if I would have the smarts. So maybe a dog walker?

My morning routine consists of prepping for my radio show, walking my dog, Whitney Houston, making something different every morning for breakfast (I like to change it up). It's a pretty boring morning routine – it's time to BeReal, people.

Presentation isn't important to me because I am a very bare-minimum type of person when it comes to getting ready for the day. I'll usually throw on whatever is clean, put on my standard foundation, powder, eyebrows, mascara and make my hair look somewhat presentable, and I'm ready for the day.

I feel my best when I have fake tan on. What is it about putting on fake tan that makes you feel like you could boss b*tch your way out of anything?

I keep fit and healthy by walking my dog. It gets me out of the house each day and forces me to exercise.

To keep mentally and emotionally healthy I FaceTime with my family back home in Australia. They are a massive support network for me. What did we do before the world of FaceTime?

The best advice I've ever been given about life is if you're not making someone else's life better, then you're wasting your own.

The values I live by are, such a basic b*tch answer, but treat others how you would like to be treated. It's simple but so effective and works in every situation.

As I get older, I realise that you're the only person who has to live your life every single day so do what makes you happy.

I've suffered from imposter syndrome my whole career. As RuPaul would say, "you are fighting your inner saboteur". I've learnt that if you can learn to listen at the right times but then block it out when it's not serving you then you can be the best version of you. It's not easy and it's still a constant work in progress.

When the going gets tough, this is what I tell myself: "Well it can't be as bad as that time you were in Vietnam and the airline lost your bags so you had to wash your only pair of undies in the hotel sink for 3 days.."

The things that make me happiest are my partner, dog and my family. Oh, and carbs.. I'm Italian - so give me carbs and a glass of red and I'm good to go!

On Sundays, you'll find me sleeping in.

My best life hack is grating boiled eggs - hear me out: toast with mayo, avocado, grate (yes grate) your boiled eggs on top. Finish with some grated parmesan – thank me later!