ZM hosts Bree & Clint chat to Channing Tatum. Video / The Hits

ZM radio host Bree Tomasel has finally met Channing Tatum in what can only be described as an epic global chase.

ZM's Bree and Clint - especially Bree - have always had a special relationship with the movie star.

Tatum has previously talked about social media star Bree and her mum on one of his red carpet appearances, where the megastar shared what a fan he was of her content.

On top of that, he and the radio host follow each other on Instagram and have even exchanged DMs.

Back in 2019, the ZM show hosts decided to take a week off and fly all the way out to LA to attempt to meet Tatum - but when they arrived, they found out he wasn't even in the country.

During their time in LA they visited celebrity hotspots, film sets, and even outside Channing Tatum's house, with no luck.

Tomasel went on to message her old pal on Instagram but was left on read.

Cut to 2022 and the radio stars finally got to sit down and talk with the actor on a virtual call to promote his new film DOG, which he both stars in and co-directs.

ZM host Bree Tomasel has finally met Channing Tatum. Photos / ZM

And ZM host Clint Roberts couldn't resist turning it into a surprise for his co-host, blindfolding her ahead of their chat.

Tatum instantly recognised Tomasel and asked how her mum was doing. He first became a fan of the Kiwi radio host because of funny videos she posted online, some featuring her mum.

"Finally! What the hell, this is not happening right now," Tomasel told the actor.

The radio hosts then told him about their trip all the way to LA to track him down - and he admitted he "sort of knew" they were there.

ZM's Bree and Clint travelled all the way to LA in pursuit of Channing Tatum. Photo / ZM

"Someone ... told me that y'all were there," he said.

And when Tomasel grilled him about leaving her on read, he apologised and admitted "no one" actually reads his DMs for him and that he must have done it.

"I went through a phase where I wasn't doing the social ... I can't give an excuse," he said.

"I don't want you guys to feel bad that you couldn't find me, cause most of my friends can't either."

Tatum also gave an epic unprompted impersonation of Bree's mum, bellowing out "OH BRIANNA!" for listeners.