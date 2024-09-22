Demi Moore doesn’t like to give out unsolicited parenting advice.
The Ghost actress, 61 - who has daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, with ex-husband Bruce Willis, 69 - believes it’s important for her daughter to be given the space to parent in her own way and says she will only offer her help if she’s asked.
Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she said of her eldest daughter Rumer and her 17-month-old daughter Louetta: “You know, what I have learned is that you do not give advice unless you are asked, in general.”
”First of all, she is a wonderful mother, and I am so proud of her.
”She is really incredible. And if I am asked, I am happy to share my experience, strength and hope. But if I am not, it is better that I just keep my mouth shut.”
The Hollywood star became a grandmother for the first time when Rumer gave birth to Louetta Isley - whose father is Derek Richard Thomas - in April 2023 and says she loves having “fun” with the little one.
She told E! News: “She’s just a pure joy. It really is all the cliche. You get all the fun and joy, and you get to go to bed early and have a good night’s sleep.”
Towards the end of last year, House Bunny star Rumer admitted motherhood had “exceeded” all her expectations.
She told People magazine: “Honestly, being a mom [sic] is an experience I’ve dreamed about my whole life. And what’s been incredible to experience is that Lou has far exceeded any expectations or any idea or dream that I possibly had. Children are wonderful and these magical, little beings, and truly getting to witness and be around them as they discover the world, it’s incredible.”
She also revealed the little one’s name is a tribute to her Die Hard star dad Willis - who is suffering from frontotemporal dementia - because she was named after his favourite singers.
Speaking during an Instagram Q+A, she said: “I have always loved the name Lou so was thinking of that for both a boy or a girl, but then when we found out she was a girl, we came up with Louetta.”
”We wanted to give her options, and [my father and I’s] favourite singers are Lou = Louie Armstrong, Etta = Etta James, Isley = Isley Brothers.”