Sophie Turner was ‘swept away’ by emotion while shooting a new crime series.

Sophie Turner was “swept away” by emotion as she shot a crime series following her divorce from Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones actress, 28, was reported on September 11 to have legally finalised her split from her estranged singer husband Joe, 35, and soon after started work making Joan for ITV – which shows her playing real-life figure Joan “The Godmother” Hannington, now 68, who went from a housewife to a crime boss.

She spoke during a press conference to launch the show about how she had no problems crying for the camera while making it: “I’m a Pisces, I’m emotional. And I’m a mother, so anything to do with children and it just flows out.”

“I think sometimes when you are doing a show like this and there’s diamonds and glamour, you get swept away by it all. You have to remember that this is to provide a solid and stable life for her daughter so she can get her back. And it’s really a heartbreaking story.”