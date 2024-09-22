Advertisement
Sophie Turner was ‘swept away’ by emotion while shooting new crime series

Bang Showbiz
Sophie Turner was ‘swept away’ by emotion while shooting a new crime series.

Sophie Turner was “swept away” by emotion as she shot a crime series following her divorce from Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones actress, 28, was reported on September 11 to have legally finalised her split from her estranged singer husband Joe, 35, and soon after started work making Joan for ITV – which shows her playing real-life figure Joan “The Godmother” Hannington, now 68, who went from a housewife to a crime boss.

She spoke during a press conference to launch the show about how she had no problems crying for the camera while making it: “I’m a Pisces, I’m emotional. And I’m a mother, so anything to do with children and it just flows out.”

“I think sometimes when you are doing a show like this and there’s diamonds and glamour, you get swept away by it all. You have to remember that this is to provide a solid and stable life for her daughter so she can get her back. And it’s really a heartbreaking story.”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in happier times. Photo / Getty Images
Sophie, who married Joe in 2019, had her divorce proceedings delayed by their custody battle over their two children, daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.

She has now moved on and has made her relationship with her new boyfriend, 29-year-old aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, “Instagram official”. The six-part Joan charts the titular character’s rise from ordinary housewife and mother to petty offender - then diamond thief and criminal mastermind in the underbelly of 1980s London.

It also charts Joan’s escape from her violent husband, which involves her putting her daughter in care as she got her life together.

Sophie added regarding the character: “She is so funny, but she has gone through so much trauma and is so ambitious. There really is so much to her - mother, lover, liar, thief. It’s just remarkable that it’s all a true story.”

