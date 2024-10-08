Today’s plot twist is Rolleston can only pick one person for the Elimination Challenge. That person will then select two people to join them on the chopping block. Two of those three will be going home.
As his reward, Rolleston wins a cafe-style brunch. He takes his balance rival Foliaki along with him, much to Koopu’s dismay.
As the pair chow down on waffles and pastries, Foliaki attempts to nudge Rolleston towards putting Koopu up for elimination, noting he’s everyone’s biggest threat.
“He’s a dangerous man,” Rolleston agrees. Then he dashes any suggestion of betrayal. “I’d be happier if someone else put up Wai. That’s something I wouldn’t do. I couldn’t do it.”
But Foliaki’s wily words have wormed into Rolleston’s mind and he begins to form an indirect attack on the king.
“It’s out of my hands once I select Millen,” he shrugs innocently. “Whoever they put up, they put up. Whether that’s someone I’m happy to see up there or not, that isn’t my call.”
The challenge sees them throwing bouncy balls at a target made of blocks they’ve built. The ball must bounce off their target and land in a crate. With each successful shot, a block is removed from the target, which makes it more difficult to hit. The first player to bounce three balls into the crate wins.
Solomona and Koopu set their targets up close to the crate. Baird takes a different strategy, setting up further away.
“Gaby needs to move hers back,” Foliaki whispers from the sidelines.
“Wai’s too close,” Rolleston adds.
Getting the distance right is only half the problem. They also have to hit the target. Shots go all over the show, causing the three of them to run back and forth to adjust their positioning before trying again. But the stalemate is ended when Baird gets it right and his ball bounces into the crate. He is on the board.