The Final Four faces three tests to reach the finals. Photo / TVNZ
REVIEW
“We are down to the final four!” co-host Lance Savali shouts, as Bubbah, Christian Cullen, JP Foliaki and James Rolleston make their way to today’s Face-Off challenge. Or, more accurately, challenges.
Today, the final four will face three tests, two offering a direct ticket to the final for their winners. The remaining two will duke it out in the third challenge to secure their place in the final.
“By the end of the day, we will have our final three,” host Bree Tomasel explains, before joining Savali to shout his catchphrase, “Let’s go, baby!”
The first challenge sees the players standing on a high platform and dropping a hole-ridden bucket into the sea. They must then pour the water they collect down into a long tube. Once the tube is full, a key will float to the top. The first to collect their key wins.
Perhaps taking inspiration from the women in his life, Foliaki tries a different tactic. He sits his bucket on top of the tube and lets the water gush out of the bottom holes, rather than trying to aim from height. Rolleston notices his technique and copies it.
It’s impossible to tell who’s leading through the opaque tubes. Folikai second-guesses himself and switches back to pouring. It’s a fatal mistake as Rolleston’s key bobbles to the top shortly after.
Bubbah, Cullen and Foliaki are herded to their next challenge. It’s Connect Four played with giant slingshots.
Cullen and Foliaki leave Bubbah behind as they pepper their boards with shots, hoping to connect the necessary four through sheer luck and brute speed. They’re neck and neck, both just one connection away from victory.
“JP lands his fourth one!” Tomasel shouts. “He’s going through to the Final Three!”
Foliaki’s victory has set up a heartbreaking elimination between Bubbah and Cullen, the pair who instantly gravitated towards each other to form the Island’s strongest bond.
Bubbah sums up the situation succinctly, saying, “It sucks, eh.”
“If it comes to an end tonight, don’t feel sad for old granddad over here,” Cullen jokes, “and I won’t feel sad for old granddaughter.”
The final challenge sees the pair lining up giant domino pieces on a wobbly beam and then toppling them to knock their final piece over the finish line.
But then, disaster! An errant placement from Cullen causes his beam to rock ever-so-slightly. It’s enough to send his dominos crashing down.
“Oh no!” Savali shouts. “Cully has to start again!”
With only a few pieces left to place, Bubbah can taste victory. She contains her excitement and keeps her pace slow as she inches her pieces further towards the end of the beam. This forces Cullen to rush to catch up but he only succeeds in sending his pieces falling to the ground for a second time.
“Oh, man, I’m out, I’m gone,” he cries, as Bubbah goes to place her final piece.
But then, catastrophe! As Bubbah walks towards the win a gentle puff of wind topples her entire domino line. She howls in frustration and slams her final piece into the ground.
“I don’t even have time to panic,” she says, grabbing her dominos off the ground and putting them back on the beam.
Cullen tries a different strategy. He places dominos at each end and works towards the middle, hoping to keep the beam balanced. It doesn’t work. His dominos fall again.
With only a couple of dominos left to place, Bubbah is close to victory. She carefully places one on the beam while the others cascade to the ground.
Neither can catch a break. Their pieces tumble over and over and over again.
“We have been in this stressful battle for 35 minutes!” Savali shouts as Bubbah’s dominos clatter to the ground behind him.
Somehow, Cullen miraculously manages to get all his dominos in a balanced row. He tiptoes back to the start. Nervously, he pushes the first one. It topples beautifully, setting off a chain of falling dominos. But just after the midpoint, the line goes wonky as dominos fly in every direction. But whether it’s due to his careful placement of plain ol’ good luck the chain stays alive, knocking the final piece down.
But did it cross the line? No one can tell. Savali calls for the decision to go to the Television Match Official, who watches the replay in slow-mo.