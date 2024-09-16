This challenge is simple. It’s a race to eat either a lemon or an onion the fastest.

“It’s an absurd challenge. It’s ridiculous,” Dunkedon Garner splutters. “Who comes up with this s**t?”

Everyone opts for the lemon, except for Jackzon who takes an onion. At home, he puts onion into mashed potato which he says gives him an advantage.

It does not.

After one bite he’s gagging through watery eyes and muttering, “I can’t get it down my throat,” before retching it all out.

It’s team captain Wairangi Koopu who chomps his way to victory, demolishing his lemon in two bites, skin and all.

After the challenge, Aidee Walker sidles up to Koopu. Worried she’s viewed as Wētā's weakest link she wants to form a secret alliance.

“No one’s thinking about brains and strategy,” she coos. “I can offer that.”

Sadly for her, it’s an offer Koopu can refuse.

“She’s asking about my long-term goals,” he says, amused. “I don’t really have one.”

Back at Aihe, mutiny is afoot. Four conspirators led by the bitter Baird are scheming to usurp their captain, Suzanne Paul.

“We need a new captain,” Christian Cullen says.

Baird agrees, Michelle Langstone nods and seasoned CTI viewer Janeye Henry uses her knowledge of the game’s rules to mastermind a devious plot. She explains that after the team challenge, there won’t be an elimination challenge. Instead, the losing team will go to a captain’s coup challenge.

“It goes against everything we’ve done,” she says, “but the only way to ensure we get a new captain tonight is if we lose.”

Langstone’s jaw drops and Cullen has a visibly physical reaction to the thought of purposefully losing. It’s a high-risk move and not guaranteed to succeed. Paul is not without allies and the Mutinous Four’s plan hinges on Cullen’s acting ability.

Bitter Baird leads the vote: “All those in favour say ‘aye’.” It’s unanimous. The Mutinous Four agree to throw the challenge.

Fate appears on their side. The team challenge involves swimming out to a crate filled with numbered balls, before returning it to shore and using the balls to solve a Sudoku puzzle. This gives them two opportunities to lose.

Cullen immediately puts the plan into play, crying out in pain moments after splashing into the water.

“We need a medic!” Langstone shouts.

Watching from the beach, Paul is unperturbed by her star player’s apparent injury.

“Carry on team!” she shouts. “Pay him no mind!”

Even with Cullen’s treachery, Aihe keeps pace with Wētā as Mea Motu and Tāmati Coffey dig deep to pick up the slack. The Mutinous Four’s plan now rests on Henry acting bamboozled by the Sudoku puzzle.

Henry umms and ahhs but she can’t prevent Aihe from sticking with Wētā. Their dastardly plan looks set to fail until co-host Lance Savali runs out shouting, “Halt! Halt!”

“The balls have been painted the wrong colour!” he sheepishly claims. “I’m going to need you to swap.”

Call it fate, the hand of a higher being or even producer interference but there’s no time to question why the orange-coloured Wētā's balls would be painted Aihe-pink, as the game is quickly reset and back underway.

Aihe storms in front as Henry freaks out her sabotage not slowing her team down at all.

Tāmati Coffey claims the win for Ahie!

Suddenly, Tāmati Coffey claims the win for Ahie!

Savali examines the board. “That is incorrect!” he shouts.

Henry exhales a huge sigh of relief and the team resets.

Suddenly, Koopu claims the win for Wētā!

Savali examines the board. “Team Wētā wins!” he shouts.

The Mutinous Four have pulled off their devious scheme.

“We’re going to a coup, baby,” Henry grins.

The grin fades as Cullen realises he needs to keep his hamstring charade up and the other mutineers fret Wētā might pit Coffey against Paul.

“We do not want that to happen,” Henry gulps.

Their worry is valid. At Camp Wētā, Coffey has emerged as a favourite, despite Walker’s protests. Gaby Solomona suggests Baird. Walker loudly concurs. Koopu mulls the decision.

“If they put up Tāmati and he wins,” Baird stresses, “the plan has backfired.”

The time has come for Koopu to choose.

“Umm ...” he says.

“Ah …” he continues.

“We select Millen,” he finally decides to the delight of the Mutinous Four. Fittingly, it all comes down to Bitter Baird. If he loses, all their devious plotting will have been for nought.

Paul and Baird take position and face off in a quiz about their teammates.

Paul rushes to an early lead, going 2-0 up but is savvy enough to not count her blue monkeys before they’ve danced.

“I saw ‘im do the puzzle and I know ‘e’s not the sort to panic,” she states gravely.

Once again Baird goes zen, clawing himself back into the game. Paul’s captaincy and The Mutinous Four’s plot comes down to one final question.

“Last year, Mea claimed the IBO Super World title for what weight division?” host Bree Tomasel asks. Baird promptly jots down his answer as Paul sizes up Motu before committing.

Her guess is wrong. The Mutinous Four’s skullduggery has succeeded better than they could’ve hoped.

“We’ve knocked out your leader. Suzanne’s up on the chopping block. Our plan has worked out beautifully,” gloats Wētā's Jackzon, completely oblivious to the self-sabotage of Aihe’s Mutinous Four.

“Now it’s time for Aihe to feel the wrath of Wētā!” he crows manically as Cullen, Henry, Langstone and Aihe’s new captain Millen Baird struggle to contain their devious joy.

Celebrity Treasure Island airs Mondays to Wednesdays at 7.30pm on TVNZ 2 and is available on TVNZ+.

Karl Puschmann is an entertainment columnist for the Herald. His fascination lies in finding out what drives and inspires creative people.