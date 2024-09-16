But a crack in team unity appears when Millen Baird reveals the prize he won for defeating Casey Kopua in yesterday’s elimination challenge.
It’s a powerful “advantage block” card that will deny Wētā any edge they may hold in a challenge. Aihe is jubilant. But their smiley faces turn to frowns as one by one they recall that teammate Bubbah also has a scroll but has opted to keep it secret …
Nevertheless! We must leave the suspicious minds of Aihe and join Wētā at the charity challenge. Spankie Jackzon is also feeling festive and has dressed as a Christmas tree for no apparent reason.
After one bite he’s gagging through watery eyes and muttering, “I can’t get it down my throat,” before retching it all out.
It’s team captain Wairangi Koopu who chomps his way to victory, demolishing his lemon in two bites, skin and all.
After the challenge, Aidee Walker sidles up to Koopu. Worried she’s viewed as Wētā's weakest link she wants to form a secret alliance.
“No one’s thinking about brains and strategy,” she coos. “I can offer that.”
Sadly for her, it’s an offer Koopu can refuse.
“She’s asking about my long-term goals,” he says, amused. “I don’t really have one.”
Back at Aihe, mutiny is afoot. Four conspirators led by the bitter Baird are scheming to usurp their captain, Suzanne Paul.
“We need a new captain,” Christian Cullen says.
Baird agrees, Michelle Langstone nods and seasoned CTI viewer Janeye Henry uses her knowledge of the game’s rules to mastermind a devious plot. She explains that after the team challenge, there won’t be an elimination challenge. Instead, the losing team will go to a captain’s coup challenge.
“It goes against everything we’ve done,” she says, “but the only way to ensure we get a new captain tonight is if we lose.”
Langstone’s jaw drops and Cullen has a visibly physical reaction to the thought of purposefully losing. It’s a high-risk move and not guaranteed to succeed. Paul is not without allies and the Mutinous Four’s plan hinges on Cullen’s acting ability.
Bitter Baird leads the vote: “All those in favour say ‘aye’.” It’s unanimous. The Mutinous Four agree to throw the challenge.
Fate appears on their side. The team challenge involves swimming out to a crate filled with numbered balls, before returning it to shore and using the balls to solve a Sudoku puzzle. This gives them two opportunities to lose.
Cullen immediately puts the plan into play, crying out in pain moments after splashing into the water.
Watching from the beach, Paul is unperturbed by her star player’s apparent injury.
“Carry on team!” she shouts. “Pay him no mind!”
Even with Cullen’s treachery, Aihe keeps pace with Wētā as Mea Motu and Tāmati Coffey dig deep to pick up the slack. The Mutinous Four’s plan now rests on Henry acting bamboozled by the Sudoku puzzle.
Henry umms and ahhs but she can’t prevent Aihe from sticking with Wētā. Their dastardly plan looks set to fail until co-host Lance Savali runs out shouting, “Halt! Halt!”
“The balls have been painted the wrong colour!” he sheepishly claims. “I’m going to need you to swap.”
Call it fate, the hand of a higher being or even producer interference but there’s no time to question why the orange-coloured Wētā's balls would be painted Aihe-pink, as the game is quickly reset and back underway.