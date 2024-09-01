But the adventure and chaos seem too much for some contestants.

In a nearly four-minute teaser trailer, we see Savali screaming for a medic before the camera cuts to a concerning shot of Blair Macbeth aka. Spankie Jackzon, holding his chest.

And that’s not all. Another shot shows a tattooed cast mate who appears to be either Christian Cullen or Vinnie Woolston lying down on the beach injured, and yet another shot of Millen Baird telling us, “She [Michelle Langstone] feels like her shoulders are going to break.”

Medics are required multiple times this Treasure Island season. Photo / TVNZ

Why is Woolston or Cullen on the ground? Is Macbeth okay? Will Langstone’s shoulders make it through the season?

We don’t know, but we do know that the only appropriate way for us to react is in the same way Savali appears to be. Crouching down low, covering our faces with our hands to stop our jaw from falling off and secretly whispering, “what the-”

The trailer isn’t all doom and gloom, though. One of the best parts of every season is the iconic duos that come out of it. Savali and Dame Susan Devoy blessed us in 2023, James Mustapic and Tame Iti made us sob last year, and how could we forget Chris Parker and Branley Stent in 2021?

Giving our faves a run for their money this season appears to be Carmel Sepuloni and Macbeth. In a shot from the teaser, the pair can be seen sitting on a couch as the MP announces, “No one double crosses a drag queen and a politician”.

The duo we didn't know we needed. Photo / TVNZ

Immediately, we are throwing our fingers up to snap, snap, snap while screaming “slay”.

As for potential rivalries this season, Michelle Langston and Duncan Garner appear to be the number one pick after the actress tells the broadcaster, “Would you like to go down to the beach and think about your life?”

“Excuse me, are you my mother?” Garner hits back, but the star isn’t done.

“Because you’re currently unpopular.”

Duncan Garner is served a reality check in the Treasure Island trailer. Photo / TVNZ

Oof, sometimes you’ve just got to say yikes and move on. Or, in this case, say yikes and tune into the show with your popcorn and glass of wine.

We’re going to need it to keep up with all the “jiggery poke” that’s going on behind the scenes, according to Suzanne Paul - we can only assume she’s talking about the bare bum strutting up a waterslide and the bizarre rock god.

The next seven days truly can’t come soon enough.

For all the contestants competing this year read our Lifestyle and Entertainment editor Jenni Mortimer’s placing prediction article here.

Celebrity Treasure Island NZ premieres on September 9, TVNZ 2 & TVNZ+

Lillie Rohan is a London-based reporter covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2020. She specialises in all things reality TV, films and music.