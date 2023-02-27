Two of the biggest players in the game were sent home in an emotional battle.

It’s finals week and honestly, I am simply not ready.

I’m quietly (very publicly) cheering on my favourite three castaways in hopes they dig up the treasure hand-in-hand, toss it in the air and break out in an impromptu dance. But I am also very nervous as tonight each of our remaining contestants will be coupled up as we head into the final days.

So who are those couples? Well, it’s up to faceoff challenge winner Art Green to decide.

Green goes back in time to his original reality TV stint, taking on the role of The Bachelor and having dates with each of the other five.

Matty McLean asks to steal Green for a second and McLean is livid when Green reveals his heart, and pairing is with Lance Savali. Savali got his first impression coconut on day one and the duo has been coming up roses ever since.

Green and the rest of the contestants decide day 13 is the day that they show Savali their moves in an impromptu rave. Green also wins this as he gyrates his way further into our hearts and explodes a bottle of baby powder all over camp. Pop of Green, pop off.

Art Green sprinkles baby powder all over camp and we aren't mad about it.

And there is lots to celebrate as the six get to enjoy some cocktails and sushi and find out some tea about each other hidden in a box.

It doesn’t take long for the cocktail party to really kick off, with everyone finding out about Savali’s secrets with Jane Yee, Dave Wardie’s near sacrifice and Mclean’s multiple partners in Lana Searle and Savali.

Searle knows she has been played by McLean and she’s genuinely pissed that he’s been two-timing her with “Mr Charismatic”, Savali, who then drops the bomb that he wants Green, not McLean. Treasure Island’s bad boy Savali is nothing if not honest.

Green keeps to Savali’s wishes and couples up with him, then pairs Devoy with Wardie and McLean with Searle. Back at camp, McLean is still apologising to Searle half a day later and somehow she agrees to give him a rose.

Couple Wardie and Devoy are getting a little of Devoy’s famous “pre-tournament arousal” under their belts and Wardie declares he’s “ready to be aroused”, but Devoy remains loyal to her other boyfriends Green and Savali. The trio admit they want to be the final three and plan to work together as part of “Team Susan”.

But at the first face-off challenge, Devoy declares her intimate intentions, “If I win $50,000 for my charity, I will suck your toes,” she says to partner Wardie. But does stipulate it won’t be the “bung one”. In the wise words of Savali, “that’s smart”.

The game is coconut basketball with a memory puzzle, and the winning team survives while the losing two teams go to a double-elimination battle. McLean is worried he will let his relationship down but does anything but as he nails the puzzle portion and nabs the victory. He and Searle sob and their love connection resume, “we nearly kissed,” the happy couple laugh.

McLean and Searle celebrate after taking the win. Photo / TVNZ

But Savali, Green and Devoy must say goodbye to their partnership, as one pairing is going home tonight - we instantly start planning their spinoff show.

Devoy offers up her rocks to Savali and they offer each other a tiny piece of their hearts. “If you saw me and Susan out in a public setting, you would never bet your money that we would become as close of friends as we have on this show,” the dancer and DJ shares with the camera.

But it’s a flame that will decide their fate, with whichever team is first to light a fire and burn through their string advancing. “Just get your act together Wardie,” Devoy declares and Savali and Lance remain confident as the camp’s resident fire starters.

Both fires get burning after a quick flint show from Green and it’s anyone’s game as both ropes start to burn. But it’s Devoy and Wardie whose flame burns through the rope fastest and the devastation is instant.

The two best players, arguably in Treasure Island history, are eliminated one sleep before the final three.

Despite a significant amount of pre-tournament arousal, Green and Savali are going home and a tiny piece of our heart, and Devoy’s, breaks.

“I’m leaving with my head held high and very happy,” declares Green who walks away with a few new besties and goes home to his beautiful family. If you listen carefully you can hear Wardie shout “call me” in the distance.

Savali declares the show “holds a special place in my heart,” and has brought him lifelong friendships.

But it’s Devoy who gets the fondest farewell, “To Aunty Susan ...” he says before he stops and begins to tear up after seeing Devoy crying. Savali declares through tears “thank you, thank you”.

But it’s not goodbye, as Devoy declares to Lance that she’s got his back always, “I’ll be your biggest fan forever,” she says during one last lovely embrace.

“As Katy would say, I think they unlocked me,” Devoy laughs to the camera. And we can’t help but feel like maybe they unlocked a few of us too.