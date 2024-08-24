With the cost of living, inflation, and a recent increase in politician pay packets on the minds of the tax-paying public, Sepuloni admits she understands that Kiwis might question why she was still being paid as a politician while appearing on reality TV.

But, according to the 46-year-old, an MP can’t take voluntary leave without pay.

“You’re not allowed to not get paid when you’re a politician,” Sepuloni reveals, adding that the move and subsequent leave was approved by Labour leader Chris Hipkins.

In a statement to the Herald, Hipkins said: “All MPs are entitled to take leave which is granted by the party whips at their discretion. Where it is overseas leave, or for unusual purposes then it will always require approval by the leader as well.

The Labour leader’s office also clarified that MPs aren’t considered employees so aren’t assigned leave in a traditional sense, or paid leave days under employment law.

“Carmel was granted the leave with agreement that she donate her salary for whatever period of time she was on the show, to her nominated charity.”

The former Deputy PM says she intends to donate it to Tyla Trust – a youth trust that works with early intervention in vulnerable rangatahi.

“What I’m doing – not that I’ve told the charity this – is for each day that I am on this show and away from work, I will be donating my salary to the charity.”

As well as the salary, Sepuloni has the chance to earn even more money for the trust through challenges while on the show, with the season’s winner banking $100K for their chosen cause.

Celebrity Treasure Island - Carmel Sepuloni. Photo / Matt Klitscher

“I’m hopeful I’m going to win challenges, but even if I wasn’t to, then whatever the salary I would be earning in my paid work will be going to the charity.”

But given the many causes and legislation that Sepuloni is championing, does she feel her stint on the show is a good use of her time?

“There is no obvious legislation that I can see in my spokesperson roles coming up,” she says during the time of filming in March.

“And I’ve appointed very good acting spokespeople who will be able to continue that work. I have all confidence in their capabilities.”

Sepuloni also credits Hipkins as being incredibly supportive of the move and giving her permission.

“He was very understanding and accepting and agreeable to my doing this.

“There’s no way I would ever have been able to do this while we were in government. And it was something that I had to discuss with my boss. Because of the time of the political cycle – we’re early in the term – that kind of works in my favour because it wouldn’t have been the same case if we were a year out from election.”

However, Sepuloni admits that while Hipkins approved the move, he didn’t necessarily understand her reasons for saying yes to reality TV.

“I spoke to him yesterday before I left Auckland and he wished me the best of luck – he’s still laughing a little bit about my decision to do this.”

Chris Hipkins and Carmel Sepuloni. Photo / Mark Mitchell

And while she may have thought she escaped Parliament for a bit, she hasn’t had the same relief from political journalists, as Sepuloni was teamed up with broadcaster Duncan Garner, who immediately set to work on the politician.

“He has been talking my ear off,” she says, laughing.

“I thought I was going to come here and not have to talk much politics. But with Duncan here, I feel like I’m talking more about politics than I would at the Labour Party caucus retreat that’s on at the same time.”

And it’s not just the caucus retreat that Sepuloni will miss, revealing that her second grandchild was on its way during the time of our interview.

“My daughter-in-law and my son are in hospital now having a baby – she just went in yesterday to get induced. So as soon as I get out of here, I’m heading straight back to see moko number two.”

But before she gets to meet the latest addition to the family, she’s got a game to play. And while her party lost the last battle to National, does she think she can win in the reality TV arena?

“I think I’ll probably just take on a bit of a camp mother role and hopefully be that calming influence – that sound mind during stressful, challenges and whatnot. And I think I can be that calming presence as well. I’ve had to do a few stressful things in my time,” she says.

She also credits her time in government with helping to build the resilience required for a show like Celebrity Treasure Island.

“Last year as Deputy Prime Minister, not long after taking on the role, we had those horrendous weather events across the country, including in my own backyard in West Auckland.

“And so having to get in boots and all to help with the evacuation centre and to support those families, not just for the night of the weather event, but ongoing. Because those families continued to face homelessness and uncertainty with regard to what was happening with their homes and where they would go – all of that has made me quite resilient and hopefully that will set me in good stead for this.”

But Sepuloni admits that no matter how she does, she simply couldn’t resist the pull of yet another challenge.

“I’m 46 now and this opportunity may not come up again. It looks like fun. I wanted to challenge myself. So for lots of reasons, I thought why not? On top of that, the opportunity to fundraise for an amazing organisation was something that I wanted to be able to take up.

“I didn’t want to have any regrets.”

Jenni Mortimer is the New Zealand Herald’s lifestyle and travel editor. Jenni started at the Herald in 2017 and previously worked as an education publication editor. She’s a one-time Celebrity Treasure Island castaway and mum to a 5-year-old son whom she loves taking on adventures across the globe.

Celebrity Treasure Island premieres September 9 on TVNZ and TVNZ+