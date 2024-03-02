Voyager 2023 media awards
Bubbah: Tina From Turners and Taskmaster tattoos are just the beginning

Greg Bruce
10 mins to read
Comedian and actor Sieni Leo'o Olo, known as Bubbah, talks mental health breaks and why she got rid of her smartphone. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

There’s so much more to NZ comedian Bubbah than Tina from Turners, Greg Bruce discovers

The PR called me at the appointed time on Tuesday morning. “I have Bubbah on the other line for you,”

