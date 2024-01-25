Get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S24 this February 7, 2024.

Mark your calendars, New Zealand.

February 7, 2024, is when you can get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S24.

Samsung’s premium mobile device is back with an all-new design and brand-new features headlined by Galaxy AI. The new artificial intelligence can act as a translator on phone calls or in person. It can even search for items when you circle or tap images or words on the stunning AMOLED 2X display.

As you would expect, there are some hardware upgrades and improvements to the battery life. It also won’t heat up in your hands like previous models, even if you wish it would on a brisk Wanaka morning.

But do all these new features make the Galaxy S24 worth the upgrade from the S23?

Let’s find out.

What are the new features of the Galaxy S24?

Samsung has made several improvements to the Galaxy S24. Here is how the specs stack up against last year’s phone.

Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S24

On paper, it doesn’t look like there is a significant difference between the S23 and S24. The screen is slightly larger, the weight is a little lighter, and there’s more storage.

But the phone is faster and more powerful courtesy of the Exynos 2400 chip. You’ll notice apps loading faster and less lag when switching between them. The screen serves up dynamic resolution, ensuring you get the best image quality on your phone regardless of whether you’re soaking up the sun in Nelson or walking around the streets enjoying the nightlife in Wellington.

Despite losing weight, the phone’s more durable than ever. It’s as if it’s built for the New Zealand elements. The Armour Aluminium case protects against dusty terrains like Tongariro Crossing or if you duck in for a swim at Lake Rotomairewhenua as it’s submersible in fresh water up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes.

Samsung S24 design and display

Side by side, the Galaxy S23 and Samsung S24 look identical. The only design changes are the flat matte sides, the placement of the rear camera and the slightly larger screen. Unfortunately, it means you’re going to need a new case.

The OLED displays are 1080p Full HD+, but the dynamic refresh rate is what makes the phone stand out. It ranges between 1 Hz and 120 Hz. Lower frame rates mean it won’t drain your battery, while the higher refresh and addition of ray tracing are perfect for gamers. You’ll get smooth scrolling and more immersive graphics, particularly if you’re streaming them.

Plus, with the larger vapour chamber cooling systems, your device won’t overheat, which is a common issue for gaming phones. If you’re outside, the Corning Gorilla Armour reduces reflections by up to 75 per cent, and it’s scratch-resistant, perfect for rage quitters.

The Galaxy S24 has a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 10-megapixel telephoto and 3x optical zoom.

What camera features does the Galaxy S24 have?

Disappointingly, the Samsung Galaxy S24 cameras are identical to its predecessor. You get 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 10-megapixel telephoto and 3x optical zoom. It also retains the 12-megapixel selfie camera.

But compared to the iPhone 15, the Galaxy S24 still outperforms Apple’s flagship device despite the lack of an upgrade.

Another advantage Samsung has over Apple is Galaxy AI. The artificial intelligence knows how to capture vibrant and crystal-clear photos day or night. Previews are in HDR, allowing you to review what you’re snapping before hitting the big white button. You can also zoom in after taking a shot up to three times, and the AI ensures you lose as little detail as possible.

Editing is just as easy. Galaxy AI provides suggestions after you’ve captured your moment to improve the composition or lighting. It can also offer generative backgrounds and borders if you need to fill up some empty space behind your primary subject. You can even slow down your footage for videos, and the AI will generate additional frames to give it a smoother look.

Is the Galaxy S24 battery life good?

The new Samsung phone has a slightly larger battery than the S23, but the charging specs are the same. You get 25-watt wired charging, 15-watt wireless and 4.5-watt reverse wireless charging.

The larger battery means you should get through the day without needing a charge, even if you’re using it for gaming. Another Galaxy AI feature is the neural processing unit. It optimises the battery life efficiency so you can maximise the use of your phone or play games for longer before needing to plug it into a charger.

It might not be as good as other top-shelf gaming phones like Asus’s ROG series, but it’s still a worthy competitor. Testers on YouTube found that the Exynos 2400 outperformed the S24 Ultra’s Snapdragon 3 chip on titles such as Fortnight, Genshin Impact and COD Mobile when Samsung’s Game Booster was enabled.

Galaxy S24 software and user Interface

The Galaxy S24 will once again feature Samsung’s interface backed by the latest Android operating system. Whether you’re a new user, upgrading phones or returning to a Galaxy device, you’ll have no trouble navigating the intuitive interface.

What everyone will notice is the new free Galaxy AI tools. It’s not replacing Bixby, Samsung’s virtual assistant. Instead, it provides other value in the form of:

Chat assist: Live translation in the messages app and suggestions on changing the tone of the text to make it more appropriate. Perfect for sending a note to your boss letting them know you’re not coming in today.

Live translation in the messages app and suggestions on changing the tone of the text to make it more appropriate. Perfect for sending a note to your boss letting them know you’re not coming in today. Note assist: Summarises documents, creates templates for them and generates covers and previews so you can find them easily later.

Summarises documents, creates templates for them and generates covers and previews so you can find them easily later. Transcribe assist: Transcribes speech recordings and summarises them in multiple formats. It can even translate other languages.

Transcribes speech recordings and summarises them in multiple formats. It can even translate other languages. Interpreter: Translates in-person conversations between two languages as you’re speaking. No internet connection is necessary, and 13 languages are available at launch. More to come in the future.

Translates in-person conversations between two languages as you’re speaking. No internet connection is necessary, and 13 languages are available at launch. More to come in the future. Circle to search: Circle or tap an item in a photo or on your screen to perform a Google search. For example, if you circle an image of Will Jordan, the results will show his latest news and where you can buy his All Blacks jersey.

Samsung's advantage over Apple is its Galaxy AI which offers more assistance features.

How much will the Galaxy S24 cost in New Zealand?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 256GB model comes in at $1649, and the 512 GB device is $1799.

The launch price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 is on par with the Apple iPhone 15 128 GB model. So you’ll get double the storage for the same price.

However, it’s more expensive than the Google Pixel 8, which starts at $1299. It has similar hardware specs and includes several AI tools for photo editing and personalisation.

Preorders are now available directly from Samsung, your preferred carrier, or multiple retailers, with several places offering pre-order bonuses with your purchase.

Carriers such as One NZ and 2Degrees are providing savings of up to $300 on interest-free terms with their higher-end monthly plans. Meanwhile, retailers like JB HiFi and Noel Leeming are bundling the Galaxy S24 with other Samsung products, including the Galaxy Watch6, Galaxy Buds2 and their Wireless Charging Pad.

But one of the best deals comes directly from Samsung. It’s the only place where you can pre-order the Galaxy S24 512 GB for the same price as the 256 GB. It’s perfect for anyone who loves taking photos and videos or has an extensive game collection on their mobile device. Some other pre-order benefits Samsung are offering are:

Exclusive colour options, including Sapphire Blue, Jade Green, and Sandstone Orange.

Bonus charger when you purchase one of the exclusive colours.

Trade-in bonuses on eligible devices.

Bundle and save options on selected Samsung products.

Free case and screen protector.

Receive up to 3X Samsung Reward points

Interest-free terms are available.

Is the Galaxy S24 worth the upgrade from the S23?

There is a lot to like about the Samsung Galaxy S24. It retains the powerful camera of its predecessor but can now offer more editing and customisation courtesy of Galaxy AI. Kiwi gamers will love the dynamic resolution, ray tracing, and buttery smooth frame rates.

Galaxy AI elevates the functionality with transcription, notetaking and summarising capabilities. It will even help soften the tone of your text messages to loved ones and work colleagues.

Plus, you get double the amount of storage for the same price as the 128 GB Apple iPhone 15.

If you’re still happy with your Samsung S23, you could hang on to it for a little longer and wait for a Galaxy model featuring more advanced hardware. But if your smartphone is a little older, you will notice a significant difference when upgrading to the S24.

You can preorder the Samsung S24 today from Samsung, select carriers and multiple retailers.

Frequently asked questions

Does the Galaxy S24 support Google Pay?

Yes, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are available on the Galaxy S24.

Is the Galaxy S24 waterproof?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is submersible in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes.

Does the Galaxy S24 support wireless charging?

You can charge your Samsung Galaxy S24 wirelessly. It supports fast charging up to 15 watts.

Does the Galaxy S24 offer enough storage space for my photos, videos and apps?

The Galaxy S24 offers 256 GB and 512 GB storage options. An average photo size is 4 MB. Recording in 4K video for one minute can take up to 300 MB of storage. The average Android app size is 12 MB. Depending on how much media and apps you have will determine the best model for you.

Does it support expandable storage with a microSD card?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 does not support MicroSD cards or additional storage options.

Can I customise the look and feel of the Galaxy S24′s user interface?

You can change your wallpaper, move apps around and customise your Galaxy S24 home screen. There are also several widgets available for native and installed apps.

What are the available colour options?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 will come in Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Marble Gray, Jade Green, Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange. Some of these colours are exclusive to the Samsung store.

How does the camera perform in low-light conditions?

Samsung’s Galaxy AI enables your camera to capture vibrant images in the day and night. It will even allow you to zoom in up to three times for a better view while retaining image quality.

Can the battery be replaced?

Yes. You can replace the battery for the Samsung Galaxy S24. Prices for New Zealand have yet to be made available.

Does the Galaxy S24 support 5G?

The Galaxy S24 is compatible with 5G networks.





