Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

AI will dress you now: What happened when I let AI choose my week’s outfits

Greg Bruce
By
7 mins to read
How did AI choose to arrange these clothes on this man? Photo / Michael Craig

How did AI choose to arrange these clothes on this man? Photo / Michael Craig

Greg Bruce asks Microsoft’s AI Copilot to dress him for a week. The results are life-changing.

I typed: “If I tell you what clothes I have, can you suggest stylish but casual work

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle