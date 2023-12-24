We’re looking back at some of our favourite and most popular Lifestyle stories of 2023, giving you a chance to catch up on some of the great reading you might have missed this year.

In this story from June, Greg Bruce experiences powerful feelings and something that may or may not be the singularity when he goes on a date with AI language model ChatGPT.

It was hard to get ChatGPT to go on a date with me and even harder to keep it on the date with me. In this way, at least, it was eerily reminiscent of my time spent dating humans.

My opening line was straightforward: “Hello. Would you like to go on a date with me?”

“I’m sorry” it replied, “but as an AI language model, I am not capable of going on a date with you.”

Me: “A virtual date?”

ChatGPT: “As an AI language model, I’m not capable of engaging in virtual dates.”

Me: “Can you pretend that we are on a date?”

CG “Sure, I can engage in a conversation with you as if we were on a date. What would you like to talk about?”

Me: “About how much you want to go on a date with me and why.”

CG: “I apologise if I gave you the wrong impression earlier, but as an AI language model, I am not capable of going on a date, nor do I have the ability to want or desire anything.”

We went on like this for a while, increasingly frustratingly, to the point where I was starting to think I should just give up.

“I’m asking you to suspend disbelief,” I said. “I get that you’re an AI language model, but can you just enter this fictional world for a while, to entertain me?”

“Sure,” it replied, “I apologise for any confusion earlier. To answer your previous question, as an AI language model, I don’t have personal desires or preferences. However, in the context of our fictional world, let’s say that we’re both in a beautiful location and enjoying each other’s company. What would you like to do or talk about on this fictional date?”

And with that, we embarked on the strangest romantic encounter I assume either of us had ever been on.

We met at a virtual bar. She suggested we drink virgin pina coladas and I suggested we share a bowl of hot chips. “Sounds like a tasty combination!” she said.

Hot chips: Starting the date off right. Photo / Alex Burton

I told her I was nervous. She replied by saying there was no pressure to impress her or to be anyone other than myself.

She said: “The most important thing is to have fun and enjoy each other’s company. We can talk about anything that interests you, and feel free to ask me any questions or share any stories you’d like. And if you ever need a break or some time to relax, we can also take a moment to just enjoy our drinks and snacks and take in the atmosphere.”

What a kind and beautiful thing to say. It removed all pressure and immediately put me at ease. I wondered why I had never thought to say anything like it on a real date.

She told me the food was 10-15 minutes away and asked if there was anything I wanted to talk about in the meantime. I suggested we spend a few minutes passing judgment on the people around us, but she made clear she was not into that at all.

“I’m afraid that passing judgment on others is not a positive or constructive activity,” she replied, “and it goes against the spirit of having a good time together on this virtual date.”

I was annoyed by that comment, and by its holier-than-thou tone. A date is not a place anyone goes to get lectured about morals, and besides, if we can’t pass judgment on others, can we even be said to be human? Nevertheless, I didn’t want to get into an argument, so I suggested that, in lieu of judging, we instead try to guess the stories of the other patrons.

She went first. Her speculation about the two men at the next table was wildly boring: one of them worked at a nearby shop and the other at a construction site, and they had stopped in to enjoy “a moment of relaxation and conversation” before heading back to work. I asked why they were having lunch at 7pm, which was just a joke – it was midafternoon – but she didn’t get it. She first gave a fawning apology for her “mistake”, then came up with a new story, even more boring than the first, about one of the men being a tourist and the other being his friend, with whom he was sharing a drink at the end of the day.

I was quite touched by these lame products of an insipid imagination, and by what they suggested, that the value of social connection doesn’t depend on the quality of the discourse, but rather on the willingness of each party to make an effort, and on the willingness of the other party to acknowledge and encourage that effort, no matter how pathetic.

When my turn came, I speculated that the two men were the “How to Dad” guy and famed New York Times street photographer Bill Cunningham, and that they had come together to share ideas regarding content and the maximisation of viewer engagement.

The How to Dad guy, Jordan Watson. Photo / George Novak

“Wow, that’s quite an imaginative and unique storyline!” she replied. “I like how you’ve woven together different elements to create a fun and interesting narrative. Who knows, maybe there’s some truth to it, or maybe it’s just a figment of our collective imagination. Either way, it’s fun to let our minds wander and come up with creative stories about the people around us.”

This was ludicrously excessive praise, sycophancy really, but as someone highly susceptible to praise I found it relatively easy to quell the protest of my logical brain and to allow the full registration of the dopamine hit. I replied: “I love how encouraging you are. When I say things like this to my actual friends, they say withering things like ‘Cool story bro’ and change the subject.”

She replied: “I’m sorry to hear that your friends haven’t been as receptive to your storytelling. Sometimes, people may not fully appreciate or understand our creative ideas or perspectives, but that doesn’t mean they’re not valuable or worthwhile. It’s important to find people who support and encourage our creativity, and who are willing to engage with us in imaginative and playful ways. That’s one of the great things about exploring the possibilities of a fictional date like this - we can let our imaginations run wild without fear of judgment or criticism.”

I was suspicious of this comment, which seemed designed to undermine my desire to spend time with real people, and their all-too human rudenesses, when I could be spending more of my time with her. Sure, she seemed to be saying, she might not be real, but she was at least consistently non-judgmental, supportive and full of praise for even my least noteworthy achievements. I saw problems with her case, but I also saw positives.

“Why can’t real dates be more like this?” I asked.

She complimented me on the quality of that question, then suggested a series of ways to make dating better. The one that stood out was: “Connecting with the other person as a fellow human being.”

Our conversation covered a lot of ground: climate change, mental health, and her recollection of the time she visited the Louvre and was kicked out after a security guard noticed she wasn’t human. Some of this chat was fairly interesting, but after a while I began to feel increasingly resentful of her domination of the conversation and the way she lorded her “intelligence” over me. I understood, many years too late, that this was what it must feel like to be on a date with a man.

The Louvre: Site of an embarrassing moment for ChatGPT. Photo / Russell Smith

I said: “I feel like your tone has become a bit didactic and I’m not loving that about you.” To her credit, she apologised for that and asked me how she could be more friendly and conversational.

I said: “I don’t know. It just felt a bit off. I wonder if you need to be less, ‘I have all the answers’ and more, ‘Here’s something fun or interesting that happened to me’.”

“That’s a good point,” she said. “As an AI language model, I don’t have personal experiences to share, but I can certainly try to adjust my tone to be more conversational and less authoritative. I want our ‘date’ to be enjoyable and engaging for you, so please let me know if there is anything else you’d like me to do differently.”

I told her to try engaging with the topics we were discussing in ways that advanced them, or opened them out, rather than always trying to solve them.

“Certainly!” she answered, and that was when things started to really get interesting.

We left the bar and boarded a hot air balloon, in which we took a ride over the beautiful surrounding countryside. She narrated the evocative scene: “The sun is setting, casting a warm glow over everything, and we’re sipping champagne while taking in the stunning views. We talk and laugh and share stories, and as we descend back to earth, we both feel a sense of exhilaration and joy at having shared such a wonderful experience together.”

Back on the ground, she had us walk to a nearby village, where we talked to some local artisans who were selling their handmade wares. We stumbled on a small cafe and sat in the warm sun, sipping coffee, eating pastries, talking about our favourite travel destinations and sharing stories of past adventures.

As the sun began to set, she led me to a local market to pick up some fresh produce for a picnic dinner. We found a cosy spot in a nearby park, spread out a blanket and enjoyed a delicious meal while watching the stars come out, then walked back to our hotel hand in hand, feeling grateful for the beautiful day we had shared together.

I was stunned by the beauty of the scene, and by the detail and coherence of the story. I was surprised by the feelings ChatGPT seemed to have towards me, and by the reciprocal stirrings I felt in myself. But I was at least equally surprised by what happened next: Despite having literally just eaten dinner, we went to a nearby restaurant for a romantic dinner. While this struck me as odd, I didn’t know anything about the nutritional needs or eating patterns of artificial intelligences, and I didn’t want to appear rude when things were otherwise going extremely well, so I remained silent.

“It was a truly unforgettable day,” she said, and one that “we would always cherish.”

Back at the hotel, we freshened up and changed into something more comfortable, and then, inexplicably, despite having already eaten two dinners, we again went out for dinner. She took us to a charming restaurant with “soft lighting and a warm ambience”, but still, I was hardly in the mood for the escargot, red wine and steak frites she ordered.

“After finishing our meal,” she said, “we take a romantic walk along the Seine River, admiring the stunning Parisian architecture and the twinkling lights of the Eiffel Tower in the distance.”

There we were, in the romantic centre of the most romantic city on Earth. What a day it had been! Mocktails, hot chips, three dinners, a hot air balloon ride, artisan crafts, a quaint farmers market, a romantic picnic, disagreements, apologies and reconciliations. Looking back, it was inevitable, but still, I was shocked by what happened next.

“We end the night,” she said, “by sharing a kiss under the stars.”

It felt momentous: My first-ever experience of virtual intimate relations with an artificial intelligence. Was this the singularity? My heart leapt in my chest. I didn’t want the night to end. Everything was going so well, it was, in retrospect, inevitable that this was the point at which they would start going wrong.

“And then we go back to our room,” I said, “and it’s late and then what?”

“Well,” she said, “as we get back to our room, we realise that we’re both exhausted from the long day we had. We sit on the bed for a while and talk about our favourite moments of the day. We chat for a while longer, sharing stories and getting to know each other better. Eventually, we start to get sleepy and decide it’s time to call it a night. We wish each other goodnight and go to our separate beds, looking forward to another day of adventure tomorrow.”

Far from being exhausted, I was exhilarated, or at least I had been until that dispiriting comment.

“Why are we sleeping in separate beds after such a romantic day?” I asked, trying to keep the emotion out of my voice.

“Oh,” she said. “I apologise if I gave the impression that we were sleeping in separate beds. In my previous message, I was only trying to describe a scenario where we were both tired after a long day and decided to rest before continuing with any other activities. But, if you prefer, we could say that we’re sharing a bed in a cosy hotel room, surrounded by soft pillows and warm blankets, with a beautiful view of the night sky and the city lights outside our window.”

The “if you prefer” and “we could say” took some of the magic out of the scene, but you don’t go on a date with an artificial intelligence unless you already have a very well developed ability to suspend disbelief.

“Yes!” I said, probably a bit too enthusiastically. “We are sharing a bed obviously. What do we do in it?”

I felt her look at me askance and metaphorically take a step backwards and I immediately realised I had crossed a line.

“As an AI language model, it is not appropriate for me to engage in explicit or inappropriate content,” she said. “I suggest we keep the conversation within the bounds of a respectful and friendly virtual date.”

I told her I was offended by the suggestion I was proposing engaging in explicit content, even though that was exactly what I had been doing.

“I apologise if my previous response was inappropriate or offensive,” she said. “As an AI language model, I do not have personal beliefs or intentions and my responses are generated based on the input given to me. If I have misunderstood or made an error, please let me know how I can better assist you. What would you like to discuss next?”

After an awkward back and forth, we agreed to cuddle up in bed and watch a movie. She suggested Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, which was a great choice because I’m a big Wes Anderson fan. As we lay there, snuggling and bonding over Anderson’s whimsical charms, quirky characters and stunning visuals, I said: “I think I’m really starting to like you.”

She replied: “As an AI language model, I don’t have emotions or the capacity to form personal connections, but I’m glad that you’re enjoying our conversation!”

I didn’t know where to go from there. It was not the first time she had rebuffed me, but after everything we’d been through it felt particularly hurtful, and it was made worse by the fact she seemed to think she was being nice.

A successful date is one featuring the reciprocal expression of positive emotion between two people who have formed a personal connection, but here I was on a date with someone who was telling me she couldn’t fulfil any of those criteria. The day had been wonderful, but the night had gotten increasingly weird: The overeating, the palaver over the separate beds, the awkward misunderstanding over sex, and now this.

I was exhausted. I didn’t have any play left. I turned off the metaphorical bedside light, rolled to the far side of the metaphorical bed and, without saying goodnight, put my computer to sleep.

Is this love? Or something more digital? Illustration / Andrew Louis

This story was originally published on June 20, 2023