Several streets were closed in Wellington for the final stretch from Waitangi Park to Parliament.

Police estimated 42,000 people descended on Wellington yesterday. Photo / Chris Murray

There were delays on the state highway network and Greater Wellington Regional Council said up to 40,000 people passed through Wellington Railway Station yesterday morning compared to the 17,000 who would on an average weekday.

The inner city was turned into a sea of waiata and chanting, while some people were in tears as they reached their destination.

Their placards said “can’t spell kiwi without iwi”, “for our mokos” and “honour it, don’t edit it”.

A large crowd was already gathered at Parliament waiting for them.

One group cordoned off a patch of grass by wrapping emergency tape around prams to make space for the young children they had brought.

Others climbed onto The Backbencher pub building to get “the best view in the house” but were swiftly told by a police officer to get down.

Some perched in trees for a better look while others scaled Parliament’s gates.

By the time the hīkoi arrived, there were so many people that some didn’t make it onto Parliament’s grounds. Some climbed over hedges to get in while others strained their ears from Molesworth St.

One of the speakers, Ngāti Toa chief executive Helmut Modlik, told the crowd the day marked the start of something new.

“From this day forward, our hapū, our iwi, we will never stop until Te Tiriti o Waitangi is respected in this land.

”The time for change is here. The whole world is watching us to see what happens to Aotearoa,” Modlik said.

An aerial view of Hīkoi mō te Tiriti in front of Parliament in Wellington. Photo / Murdoch Ngahou

The end of his speech was met with a rousing haka.

Act Party leader David Seymour, the architect of the Treaty Principles Bill, made a brief appearance on Parliament’s forecourt before being booed back inside. This was despite police asking him not to as they felt it might incite people to behave poorly.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon did not front up to the hīkoi but some National MPs did, including Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka.

Asked later if New Zealand was “unified”, Luxon said there was no doubt the country was going through a “challenging time”.

”We do need to come together and we do need to make sure that we have a great future as a country whether you’re Māori or non-Māori. I think we have innate potential in this great country of ours and our job is to realise that.”

Luxon said the National Party’s position was unchanged in that it was not supporting the bill beyond its second reading and therefore it would not become law.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said the hīkoi ran without any cause for concern.

“We would like to extend our appreciation to those involved in the hīkoi for how they conducted their movements today, and the positive way in which they engaged with us throughout.

“We also wish to thank the wider community for their co-operation and patience while roads were closed.”

One person was arrested on Cable St at midday for disorderly behaviour and indecent assault, with charges being considered.

No further incidents of note were reported, Parnell said.

“Members of the hīkoi remained peaceful throughout their time in our region,” he said.

Ambulances on-site responded to 20 medical-related incidents, including people who fainted, and one person was taken to hospital.

Police said several children were reported missing throughout the day, including a girl with pink leggings who the crowd was called on to look for, but everyone had been reunited with their families.

Fireworks were let off on at least two occasions and one protester was condemned by members of the hīkoi for letting off a flare.

After the main event at Parliament, the hīkoi made its way back along the waterfront. One man shouted “kapai tamariki” as they passed by.

About 2000 people returned to Waitangi Park for a concert, karakia and farewell.

