Prime Minister Christopher Luxon did not front the hīkoi but Act leader David Seymour did briefly.
The hīkoi to Parliament had a crowd triple the size of the 2004 Foreshore and Seabed equivalent, with people spilling onto nearby streets and climbing trees, buildings, and gates to glimpse the action.
Police estimated 42,000 people descended on central Wellington yesterday, “smoothly and safely”, to rally against the Treaty Principles Bill and other Government policies that protesters say undermine the rights of Māori.
The hīkoi organisers, the Public Service Association and Labour MP Willie Jackson thought the crowd was at least as large as 50,000.
Numbers had steadily grown since last Monday when the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti started at Te Rerenga Wairua (Cape Rēinga).
Several streets were closed in Wellington for the final stretch from Waitangi Park to Parliament.
There were delays on the state highway network and Greater Wellington Regional Council said up to 40,000 people passed through Wellington Railway Station yesterday morning compared to the 17,000 who would on an average weekday.
The inner city was turned into a sea of waiata and chanting, while some people were in tears as they reached their destination.
Their placards said “can’t spell kiwi without iwi”, “for our mokos” and “honour it, don’t edit it”.
A large crowd was already gathered at Parliament waiting for them.
One group cordoned off a patch of grass by wrapping emergency tape around prams to make space for the young children they had brought.
Others climbed onto The Backbencher pub building to get “the best view in the house” but were swiftly told by a police officer to get down.
Some perched in trees for a better look while others scaled Parliament’s gates.
By the time the hīkoi arrived, there were so many people that some didn’t make it onto Parliament’s grounds. Some climbed over hedges to get in while others strained their ears from Molesworth St.
One of the speakers, Ngāti Toa chief executive Helmut Modlik, told the crowd the day marked the start of something new.
“From this day forward, our hapū, our iwi, we will never stop until Te Tiriti o Waitangi is respected in this land.
”The time for change is here. The whole world is watching us to see what happens to Aotearoa,” Modlik said.
The end of his speech was met with a rousing haka.
Act Party leader David Seymour, the architect of the Treaty Principles Bill, made a brief appearance on Parliament’s forecourt before being booed back inside. This was despite police asking him not to as they felt it might incite people to behave poorly.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon did not front up to the hīkoi but some National MPs did, including Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka.
Asked later if New Zealand was “unified”, Luxon said there was no doubt the country was going through a “challenging time”.
”We do need to come together and we do need to make sure that we have a great future as a country whether you’re Māori or non-Māori. I think we have innate potential in this great country of ours and our job is to realise that.”
Luxon said the National Party’s position was unchanged in that it was not supporting the bill beyond its second reading and therefore it would not become law.
Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said the hīkoi ran without any cause for concern.
“We would like to extend our appreciation to those involved in the hīkoi for how they conducted their movements today, and the positive way in which they engaged with us throughout.
Fireworks were let off on at least two occasions and one protester was condemned by members of the hīkoi for letting off a flare.
After the main event at Parliament, the hīkoi made its way back along the waterfront. One man shouted “kapai tamariki” as they passed by.
About 2000 people returned to Waitangi Park for a concert, karakia and farewell.
