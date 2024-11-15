Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Treaty Principles Bill: National spooked as Te Pāti Māori’s parliament haka delivers more grist to Act’s David Seymour - Claire Trevett

Claire Trevett
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Speaker Gerry Brownlee suspended the House and ordered the public gallery cleared. Video / Parliament TV

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Act’s Treaty Principles Bill passed its first reading in Parliament on Thursday with support from National, Act and NZ First.
  • National and NZ First have said they will not support it beyond the select committee stages
  • It will be considered by the Justice Select Committee, including public submissions, over the next six months

Claire Trevett is the NZ Herald’s political editor, based at Parliament in Wellington. She started at the NZ Herald in 2003 and joined the Press Gallery team in 2007. She is a life member of the Parliamentary Press Gallery.

OPINION

Former Treaty Minister Chris Finlayson posed an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics