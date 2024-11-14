New poll shows Labour at 17-month peak while National’s support recovers

Labour leader Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon both dropped in the preferred Prime Minister ratings. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The latest Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll shows Labour at 31.5% and National at 38.8%.

National would need Act’s 11 seats and NZ First’s eight to form a government.

Christopher Luxon and Chris Hipkins both dropped in the preferred Prime Minister ratings.

The Labour Party continues to gain support as National rebounds to register close to 40%, according to the latest Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll.

The poll, conducted between November 6-10 and released this afternoon, showed Labour at 31.5% – an increase of 1.2 percentage points from the last poll in October. It was the party’s best result in the poll in 17 months.

National had also increased by 3.9 points to 38.8%. It was almost a complete recovery from the 4.1-point drop National suffered between the September and October polls.

The other four parties in Parliament all decreased in support in the latest poll. The Green Party was down 1.1 points to 9.3%, Act was down 1.2 points to 8.5%, NZ First was down 1.1 points to 6.5% and Te Pāti Māori was down 0.5 points to 2.5%. There were 3.4% of respondents were undecided.