How the world reacted to the Treaty Principles Bill debate

“The country is often considered a leader in indigenous rights, but opponents of the bill fear those same rights are being put at risk by this bill.”

The Guardian said there had been “significant public backlash to the bill” and also covered the national hīkoi that is making its way to Wellington.

Te Pāti Māori MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke in Parliament during debate on the Treaty Principles Bill. Photo / RNZ

“New Zealand’s Parliament has erupted into fiery debate, personal attacks and a haka over a controversial bill that proposes to radically alter the way New Zealand’s treaty between Māori and the crown is interpreted,” it reported.

Australia’s ABC News called it a " landmark vote” on the Treaty Principles Bill on Thursday.

International news agency Reuters said Parliament was “briefly suspended as people in the gallery joined in, and shouting drowned out others in the chamber”.

“The controversial legislation, however, is seen by many Māori and their supporters as undermining the rights of the country’s Indigenous people, who make up around 20% of the population of 5.3 million.”

The Sydney Morning Herald’s story was headlined: “Haka interrupts NZ parliament, MPs kicked out, as treaty bill arrives”.

- RNZ



