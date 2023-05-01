Dave Ridden, owner of Granddad Jack's distillery in Miami on the Gold Coast, which has a surprising Kiwi connection. Photo / Supplied

Stephanie Holmes explores the Gold Coast dining scene and finds four new favourites, as well as a surprising Kiwi connection.

Granddad Jack’s Craft Distillery

The Gold Coast and Timaru might not seem like natural bedfellows, but hidden on a side street in the Gold Coast suburb of Miami, you’ll find a place with a surprising Kiwi connection. David Goulding, better known to his family as Granddad Jack, was born in 1919 in Timaru and is the epitome of the classic Kiwi battler. With his father dying before he was born, Jack had to grow up fast to help provide for the family. His grandson David Ridden says Jack “never got the opportunity to be a kid, he had to be a man from day one”. Aged 14, he began working on a sheep station, more than 100km from home, saving up to pay off the family’s debt. He then took over the local barbershop and worked there for almost 50 years before retiring aged 70 - when he was still charging only $4 per cut.

Family meant a lot to Jack, and he maintained a tradition throughout his life as the whānau grew - he would take the male family members out to his greenhouse on their 15th birthday for their first taste of whiskey. He himself enjoyed a neat whiskey every day until the day he died, aged 93.

Over on Queensland’s Gold Coast, Ridden set up Granddad Jack’s in his grandfather’s memory and the family heritage oozes from every pore of the former mechanics’ shop, turned tasting room and bar. There are mementoes from Jack’s life - his barbershop pole, his scissors, a replica of his motorbike, and a mural portrait of Jack on one of the exposed brick walls, “so he can watch over us,” Ridden says. Take a distillery tour and you’ll be told all about Jack’s life and legacy, as well as taste some of the spirits brewed on-site by Ridden’s son, Luke - Jack’s great-grandson. Afterwards, sit back in a battered leather armchair with a crafted cocktail and soak up the atmosphere. You’re a long way from Timaru, but you’ll feel right at home. granddadjacks.com

Mare at La Luna Beach Club

I’d spent the morning flinging myself in and out of the Nerang River while I tried to master the art of fliteboarding - a kiteboard with an electric hydrofoil that’s like a hybrid of surfing and flying. Spoiler alert: I did not discover a hidden talent and I spent more time in the water than on it. But never mind, the water was warm, the sun was shining, and it was a great way to work up an appetite for lunch at nearby Mare at La Luna Beach Club.

Situated on Marina Mirage, this is where the beautiful people hang out. There’s a pool that seems custom-made to appear on social media feeds, and VIP cabanas that are private enough to feel exclusive, but public enough that other people can see you living like a celebrity. The restaurant, Mare, is sundrenched and al fresco, with views of superyachts moored in the marina. Get a water-side seat on the restaurant’s floating pontoon, and you might be lucky enough to spot dolphins pottering around almost beneath your feet.

You’ll find it hard to tear your attention away from the food though - it’s hard to top the ultra-fresh seafood and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine from executive chef Meyjitte Bougheout. As well as melt-in-the-mouth sashimi, fresh oysters, gigantic grilled prawns and zingy ceviche, the menu also contains some surprises - the watermelon “steak” was a revelation. And even though I felt a little bedraggled after my morning on/in the river, the beautiful people didn’t seem to judge. Everyone’s welcome on the Gold Coast. lalunabeachclub.com.au

Seafood is the menu star at Mare, the restaurant at La Luna Beach Club on the Gold Coast. Photo / Supplied

Social Eating House and Bar

The people were no less beautiful at Broadbeach’s Social Eating House and Bar, but the vibe was more neighbourhood bistro than A-list party hotspot. And that’s what the Social team are aiming for - a casual fine dining restaurant where modern Australian cuisine is the star. I turned up alone but never felt lonely - a seat at the chef’s counter meant there was always something to capture my attention, with the team working like a choreographed dance performance, expertly moving around each other, chopping, prepping, sizzling and plating up the always-delicious food. Don’t miss the savoury doughnut with smoked trout mousse, the lamb empanada and the market wagyu of the day. But whatever you choose, you’ll be happy you did; everything I ate - and I ate a lot - was excellent. socialeatinghouse.com.au

Social Eating House and Bar is a 'casual fine dining restaurant' on the Gold Coast. Photo / Supplied

Palette Restaurant

When a restaurant is housed in the lobby of a city’s modern art gallery, you know your meal is going to be far from standard. Palette, at the Gold Coast’s Hota (House of the Arts) has a unique take on fine dining, with a menu inspired by the artworks and exhibitions currently on display. Executive chef Dayan Hartill-Law’s extensive CV includes Dinner by Heston, so it’s no surprise there’s a touch of the unexpected to his dishes and the way they’re plated. He’s also a strong proponent of sourcing ingredients from the Gold Coast region. Visit before June 4 to enjoy a menu influenced by Hota’s current Pop Masters exhibition featuring artists like Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Or, get in quick for the Palette x Marco Pierre White dinner on May 27 - a one-night-only event where Marco and Dayan will co-curate a four-course wine-matched menu, which promises to be anything but ordinary. Registrations of interest are open now. paletterestaurant.com.au

At Gold Coast fine dining restaurant Palette, situated in Hota art gallery, the food is inspired by artworks and current exhibitions. Photo / Stephanie Holmes

Checklist

GOLD COAST

GETTING THERE

Air New Zealand and Jetstar fly direct from Auckland to the Gold Coast.

DETAILS

For more things to see and do, go to destinationgoldcoast.com