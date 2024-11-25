Any judicial review of Goldsmith’s decision would look into whether it was “outrageously irrational and unreasonable”, Hodge said.
“Are there compelling or extraordinary circumstances, including age or health, that would make it unjust or oppressive to surrender Kim Dotcom to the Americans?”
Dotcom has been a feature of New Zealand public life almost since he arrived.
In 2012, his rented house, dubbed the “Dotcom Mansion” was raided by the Police Special Tactics Group as part of a worldwide FBI operation to take down Dotcom’s Megaupload file-sharing website which was claimed to be at the centre of a massive criminal copyright operation.
Dotcom and three others were arrested, but Dotcom was later given a settlement after he filed a damages claim with the High Court over what was considered an “unreasonable” use of force.
In 2014, he founded the Internet Party which later merged with Hone Harawira’s Mana Party to form Internet-Mana. It contested the 2014 election but despite considerable financial backing from Dotcom failed to win more than 5% of the vote to enter Parliament. Harawira lost his seat in the election. Dotcom later said his own involvement with the party had “poisoned” its brand.