‘Modest’ Nelsonian wins Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Jonny Hendriksen of Shuttlerock was named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year for 2024. Photo / MORGO Conferences

A digital advertising entrepreneur who grew a business from his kitchen in Nelson into an enterprise which now spans several continents has taken out the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award at an event in Auckland.

Jonny Hendriksen, founder and chief executive of Shuttlerock, would go on to represent New Zealand entrepreneurship as a recipient of the global World Entrepreneur of the Year Award for 2024.

“Jonny stood out in a high-calibre field for his perseverance and resilience, and for how he has paved his own path to success,” said chair of judges Cecilia Robinson, co-founder of My Food Bag and Tend Health.

“He’s modest in how he speaks about his achievements, and although he’s been an entrepreneur for some time, he truly embodies the new-age entrepreneurial spirit – working remotely from Nelson to be present for his family and manage his work-life balance.

“What impressed us most was how he exemplifies a masterful entrepreneur, staying grounded in his New Zealand roots while excelling on a global stage.”