Discover Japan’s most beautiful spots

Tourism continues to peak in Japan, enticing visitors with its delicious food, scenery, culture and beauty spots. For travellers hopping on this trend, My Cruises is offering a 13-night Fly, Stay, and Cruise holiday deal that features the best of Japan and South Korea. Travel from Tokyo to Mt. Fuji, Nagoya, Osaka, and Nagasaki, before sailing to South Korea’s Jeju and staying in the bustling capital of Seoul.

For as low as $4990 per person for multiple 2025 sailing dates, this deal includes a bonus one-stay in both Tokyo and Seoul, as well as international flights (to Tokyo, returning from Seoul), onboard dining and entertainment, beverage and speciality dining packages, USD$400 shore excursion credit, prepaid gratuities and a whole lot more. This deal is valid until August 31. To see every inclusion, visit mycruises.co.nz or call 0800 110 179 for more info.

See Japan's vibrant autumn colours with this deal.

Uncover Africa with Hilary Barry

Africa is a bucket list destination for wildlife enthusiasts.

For those who want to observe every natural phenomenon in both luxury and comfort, experience Africa on the luxury Rovos rail charter as part of the Viva Expeditions’ Africa by Rail tour, alongside special guest Hilary Barry. Travel through the heart of South Africa and Zimbabwe while experiencing the golden age of rail travel with a 10-day adventure across some of the landscape’s most iconic destinations, from Kruger National Park and Kapama Private Game Reserve to Hoedspruit Endangered Species Centre and Hwange National Park.

Priced from $16,066 per person twin share, this package includes a one-night stay at Fairlawns Boutique Hotel and Spa and Palm River Hotel, a seven-night adventure aboard the luxury Rovos rail, as well as meals and beverages on the train. Flights are additional. To find out more, visit vivaexpeditions.com or call 0800 131 900.

READ MORE: Africa Safari trip 2025: Hilary Barry to host Viva Expeditions trip

Meet Africa's "Big 5" wildlife on a rail tour with this deal.

Explore Mexico on a premium tour

Travelling far from New Zealand can be a big jump for Kiwis, but if there’s one country you should put on your far-flung travel list, it’s Mexico. With the right tour, Mexico grants travellers a diverse trip with natural wonders, cultural immersion, great food, and hospitable locals.

Those who want to explore Mexico in a small, intimate group can join Intrepid for an 8-day Premium Mexico Tour and discover the country’s lively atmosphere and historical landmarks, from Mexico City to Teotihuacan, Puebla, and Oaxaca. The package soaks up many of the country’s highly-regarded attractions, like the Zocalo Plaza and Diego Riviera Museo Mural in Mexico City, Cholula’s Great Pyramid in Puebla, the Pyramid of the Sun and the Pyramid of the Moon in Teotihuacan, and the Mitla ruins and Monte Alban archaeological sites in Oaxaca. Tourists will also feast on an array of local delicacies (yes, including tacos!) and discover a wealth of rich culture.

Priced from $4915 per person. Book with Travel Associates to get an exclusive $300 per person travel credit towards your holiday. This tour departs from Mexico City on selected dates from September 21 to December 14, 2024. Airfares are additional. Departs Mexico City on selected dates between September 21 and December 14 2024. Airfares are additional. This deal is available until October 31 at travel-associates.co.nz. Call 0800 951 655 to enquire.

Tour the vibrant streets and cultural sites of Mexico. Photo / 123rf

Visit China, Japan, and Tibet in one easy trip

Viking Ocean Cruises’ Viking’s 22-day Gems of China, Japan and Tibet journey will open your eyes to a host of heritage and tradition. This long cruise has no kids, no casinos, and just 930 passengers aboard one of Viking’s award-winning small ships. Discover more than 3000 years of history in Beijing, admire Potala Palace and Lhasa in Tibet, meet Chengdu’s pandas, learn more about Shanghai’s heritage, admire the natural beauty of Jeju, and study Japan’s history, mythology, and culture. An included land package reveals the iconic treasures of Tibet, Xian and Beijing.

Priced from $20,995 per person, this includes a Veranda Stateroom accommodation with included airfare for your companion on all 2025, 2026 and 2027 ocean voyages. You’ll also enjoy guided excursions in every port, all onboard meals including alternative dining, wine and beer with lunch and dinner, unlimited Wi-Fi, access to the state-of-the-art Nordic spa and much more. For bookings and more information, visit vikingcruises.com.au or call 0800 447 913.

Visit the Terracotta Army, a collection of sculptures depicting the armies of Qin Shi Huang, the first Emperor of China at his tomb. Photo / 123rf



