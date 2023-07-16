Wildlife, waterfalls, and wine: an African odyssey

Photo / Supplied

Let your wildest dreams come true on a luxury 15-night tour of southern Africa.

There’s a potent magic in witnessing some 500 million litres of water crashing every minute from heights of up to 450 metres. We know it as Victoria Falls but the locals call it “Mosi-oa-Tunya” – the smoke that thunders. On a 15-night Ultimate African Adventure & Blue Train Experience with Imagine Holidays you’ll experience this incredible curtain of ever-flowing water three exceptional ways. And that’s just the beginning of the once-in-a-lifetime experiences that await.

After arriving in Johannesburg, and a restful night at the five-star Peermont D’oreale Grande, you’ll be transported via a short flight to the city of Livingstone in Zambia the next day. Over three nights you’ll discover the magic of those falls, and much more, from unique perspectives; lose yourself in a shroud of warm mist on an up-close walking tour, enjoy a breathtaking afternoon cruise along the Zambezi River on board the Lady Livingstone, accompanied by drinks and snacks, and relax aboard the elegant 1920s glamour of the Royal Livingstone Express train as it travels along the Mulobezi railway line through the heart of the Zambezi River Valley, a sumptuous five-course meal included. Africa’s fascinating wildlife will make themselves known over your time based here, at the David Livingstone Safari Lodge and Spa – listen out for the cry of a fish eagle, the snort of an elephant, or the rush of water as a hippo breaks the water’s surface – but even more unforgettable animal encounters lie ahead at your next stop in South Africa’s exceptional Pilanesberg National Park.

Pilanesberg National Park. Photo / Getty Images

Head out on an unforgettable game drive in an open safari vehicle, during your three-night stay at Shepherd’s Tree Game Lodge, in search of the “Big Five” – namely, elephant, lion, leopard, Cape buffalo and rhino. This wild and wonderful African landscape is home to these majestic animals and much more. Your qualified guide, who will take you safely to the action, offers valuable information about all the flora and fauna you’ll witness. Then at night, you’ll revel under the starlit African sky as you dine al fresco at a firelit South African boma.

Your romantic train travel fantasy is to come true over the next two nights – the Blue Train, taking you from Pretoria to Cape Town, is an iconic wonder, with indulgent suites, opulent marble bathrooms, sumptuous bedding and fine dining, all accompanying awe-inspiring diverse scenery along the 1000-mile journey across the African sub-continent.

The storied history of this railway line contributes to its lasting mystique. The track was originally envisaged to run from the Cape all the way to Cairo as a means to connect the vast continent. The full track was never completed but as the 20th century drew wealthy visitors, leisure travel became its intended purpose, with all the easy-living opulence of the 1920s incorporated. Today, the Blue Train has defined a new era of luxury travel, making the switch from steam to electric and diesel but retaining the sense of style, grace and tantalising service it has always been renowned for.

You’ll be afforded views of savannah grasslands and mountain vistas, knowing previous passengers such as Nelson Mandela and Imran Khan have also been privy to this exquisite journey. From five-course gourmet lunches to post-dinner cognac and cigars, you’ll think you’ve stepped right into the pages of a 1930s novel. A fascinating excursion at Kimberly Station to the Open Mine Museum and the world-renowned Big Hole tells the story of South Africa’s diamond rush.

Stellenbosch. Photo / Getty Images

More gems await at your next stop at Stellenbosch, this time of a vinous kind. Famed for being the historic heart of South Africa’s wineland region, Stellenbosch’s wine routes are the largest and oldest in the country. On an exclusive tour, you’ll explore the mountainous surrounds of Paarl, including a wine tasting at a local estate. A delicious lunch and more winetasting will then take place at Franschhoek and the vinous adventures continue with superb world-class samples in Stellenbosch itself, famed for its oak-lined avenues and Cape Dutch architecture.

Three nights at the vibrant port city of Cape Town and its many allures is up next. The world-class vistas of Twelve Apostles will have your camera working overtime during a scenic drive along the Atlantic coast on your way to Hout Bay. At Cape Point Nature Reserve, a World Heritage site, you’ll come across some captivating wildlife, such as baboons, Cape Mountain zebra and the elusive eland (a type of antelope). A delicious lunch will restore your energy before a return to Cape Town, with stops at Simon’s Town to catch a glimpse of playful African penguins dancing along Boulders Beach and beautiful Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens. There’s time on your last full day to do some exploring of this vibrant city at your own pace, and catch your breath from this most incredible African odyssey.

Book your 15-night Ultimate African Adventure & Blue Train Experience at Imagineholidays.co.nz or call (09) 941 2588. Dates start from February 2024 running until November 2024, with prices starting at $12,999.