Last year saw over 220,000 climbers in the short 3-month season. Photo / Ryan Sq, Unsplash

Mt Fuji is one of the most recognisable volcanoes in the world, but from July pilgrims and tourists will be charged $22 to climb the sacred mountain.

Local authorities say they are trying to get on top of an overcrowding problem, with almost a quarter of a million people climbing it during the late summer season. With 220,000 climbing in the three months between July and September - the mountain is struggling to cope with the volume of hikers, their rubbish and regular rescue callouts.

This year the Yoshida Trail will be capping visitors at just 4000. And charging climbers for the privilege.

As the most direct route from Tokyo, currently around 60 per cent of hikers take this route.

The draft plan to cap numbers and introduce a toll gate at Yoshida was revealed late last year, the Asahi Shimbun reported.

In December, Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki said it would be in place for the beginning of the climbing season, July 1.

“This is a measure to alleviate congestion on the trail and previous surveys have shown that excessive crowding occurs near the summit.”

The measures are to deter 'bullet climbs' of Mt Fuji, which have resulted in several emergency callouts. Photo / Clement Souchet, Unsplash

The gate will be locked from 4pm to 2am every day. This measure is to deter poorly-planned speed walks or so called “bullet climbs” - which see tourists try to make the 3776m climb without breaks and often late into the night.

There were 3800 of these unorthodox climbs with some tourists reportedly making bonfires on the mountain, according to the Shimbun.

Last year also saw 61 rescue callouts by Shizuoka prefecture police for lost, poorly-prepared or sick walkers.

The new rules which were presented to the prefectural assembly last month were approved on Monday. The Y2000 ($22) charge will go toward maintenance and conservation.