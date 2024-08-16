The famous broadcaster won’t just be there to snap photos of the big cats; she’ll also be the official host for guests on the trip around South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The Africa itinerary includes stops at Kruger National Park, where travellers can spot the “Big Five”′ animals, a private game reserve, Hwange National Park, and the world-famous Victoria Falls.

Those who prefer the comforts of home or a hotel over roughing it in the jungle have nothing to fear; the trip will take place on the Rovos Rail, one of the world’s most luxurious vintage trains.

While Barry has been known to inspire viewers (and infuriate others) with her fashion choices on television, Barry told the Herald she’ll be taking a practical approach to her outfits for the trip.

“Definitely nothing off the shoulder. I don’t want to be mistaken for a wildebeest and end up on the menu of an apex predator,” she joked. “That said, I think I could rock a safari suit”.

Inside the Rovos Rail, which will take guests around the destinations. Photo / Supplied

Barry has travelled to Africa several times but this will be the first time she goes as a holiday-maker rather than a reporter.

“I had the opportunity to travel across Kenya to the northern border with Somalia, home to the world’s largest refugee camp at Dadaab,” she said, adding that the team reported on the humanitarian crisis as people fled the violence of Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia.

Barry continues to be a vocal advocate for justice and social issues however she is “absolutely thrilled” to visit the continent as a tourist on August 28 with Viva Expeditions.

If you’re still looking to tick “safari” off your bucket list, there are few ways more glamorous or unique than doing it on an old-school luxury train with Barry beside you.

This isn’t the first time Viva Expeditions has recruited a household name to host a trip. In 2023, former New Zealand Prime Minister, Sir John Key led a 13-day cruise to Antarctica.

The tactic was a “resounding success” according to Viva Managing Director Rachel Williams, and the team were excited to do something similar for the Africa by Rail tour.

“Hilary Barry is such a warm and friendly person, and her adventurous spirit and love for storytelling make her the perfect travel companion for an ‘Africa By Rail’ journey,” Williams added.

Tickets for the tour start at $16,066 per person, with 72 spots available.