Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel
Updated

Africa Safari trip 2025: Hilary Barry to host Viva Expeditions trip

Sarah Pollok
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Hilary Barry will be a host on the Viva Expeditions Africa by Rail tour in August 2025. Photo / Supplied

Hilary Barry will be a host on the Viva Expeditions Africa by Rail tour in August 2025. Photo / Supplied

Kiwis eager to embark on a 10-day Africa safari can join television presenter Hilary Barry in August 2025

To see a giant lion prowling around the African jungle is one thing. To have the experience narrated by beloved television presenter and self-described “lippy suburban mother of two” Hilary Barry is another thing entirely.

It’s something 72 Kiwis can experience in August 2025, when Barry sets off on a 10-day luxury rail trip with New Zealand travel company Viva Expeditions.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to experience the stunning landscapes and amazing wildlife up close,” said Barry, who said it would be an “absolute thrill” to see a lion in the wild.

Barry will be a host to guests on the Viva Expeditions trip. Photo / Supplied
Barry will be a host to guests on the Viva Expeditions trip. Photo / Supplied
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The famous broadcaster won’t just be there to snap photos of the big cats; she’ll also be the official host for guests on the trip around South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The Africa itinerary includes stops at Kruger National Park, where travellers can spot the “Big Five”′ animals, a private game reserve, Hwange National Park, and the world-famous Victoria Falls.

Those who prefer the comforts of home or a hotel over roughing it in the jungle have nothing to fear; the trip will take place on the Rovos Rail, one of the world’s most luxurious vintage trains.

While Barry has been known to inspire viewers (and infuriate others) with her fashion choices on television, Barry told the Herald she’ll be taking a practical approach to her outfits for the trip.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Definitely nothing off the shoulder. I don’t want to be mistaken for a wildebeest and end up on the menu of an apex predator,” she joked. “That said, I think I could rock a safari suit”.

Inside the Rovos Rail, which will take guests around the destinations. Photo / Supplied
Inside the Rovos Rail, which will take guests around the destinations. Photo / Supplied

Barry has travelled to Africa several times but this will be the first time she goes as a holiday-maker rather than a reporter.

“I had the opportunity to travel across Kenya to the northern border with Somalia, home to the world’s largest refugee camp at Dadaab,” she said, adding that the team reported on the humanitarian crisis as people fled the violence of Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia.

Barry continues to be a vocal advocate for justice and social issues however she is “absolutely thrilled” to visit the continent as a tourist on August 28 with Viva Expeditions.

If you’re still looking to tick “safari” off your bucket list, there are few ways more glamorous or unique than doing it on an old-school luxury train with Barry beside you.

This isn’t the first time Viva Expeditions has recruited a household name to host a trip. In 2023, former New Zealand Prime Minister, Sir John Key led a 13-day cruise to Antarctica.

The tactic was a “resounding success” according to Viva Managing Director Rachel Williams, and the team were excited to do something similar for the Africa by Rail tour.

“Hilary Barry is such a warm and friendly person, and her adventurous spirit and love for storytelling make her the perfect travel companion for an ‘Africa By Rail’ journey,” Williams added.

Tickets for the tour start at $16,066 per person, with 72 spots available.

Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel