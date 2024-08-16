Hilary Barry will be a host on the Viva Expeditions Africa by Rail tour in August 2025. Photo / Supplied
Kiwis eager to embark on a 10-day Africa safari can join television presenter Hilary Barry in August 2025
To see a giant lion prowling around the African jungle is one thing. To have the experience narrated by beloved television presenter and self-described “lippy suburban mother of two” Hilary Barry is another thing entirely.
It’s something 72 Kiwis can experience in August 2025, when Barry sets off on a 10-day luxury rail trip with New Zealand travel company Viva Expeditions.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to experience the stunning landscapes and amazing wildlife up close,” said Barry, who said it would be an “absolute thrill” to see a lion in the wild.
“Definitely nothing off the shoulder. I don’t want to be mistaken for a wildebeest and end up on the menu of an apex predator,” she joked. “That said, I think I could rock a safari suit”.
Barry has travelled to Africa several times but this will be the first time she goes as a holiday-maker rather than a reporter.
“I had the opportunity to travel across Kenya to the northern border with Somalia, home to the world’s largest refugee camp at Dadaab,” she said, adding that the team reported on the humanitarian crisis as people fled the violence of Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia.
Barry continues to be a vocal advocate for justice and social issues however she is “absolutely thrilled” to visit the continent as a tourist on August 28 with Viva Expeditions.
If you’re still looking to tick “safari” off your bucket list, there are few ways more glamorous or unique than doing it on an old-school luxury train with Barry beside you.