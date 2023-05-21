Jeju Island is a South Korea holiday hot spot. Photo / Getty Images

Why you should go to Jeju Island, South Korea, our destination of the week

Frequently dubbed the Hawaii of Korea, if that alone isn’t enough to turn your attention towards Jeju Island, maybe its unadulterated environment will. Clean and green, the motu aims to be carbon-neutral by 2030. Well known among South Korea mainlanders as an island paradise, this once-volcanic aisle is a one-hour flight from Seoul Airport. Aside from dreamy island aesthetics, Jeju also intrigues with its Haenyeo divers: world-famous all-female free divers, most of whom are over 60.

With ice white beaches and crystalline water, Jeju Island is known as the Hawaii of Korea. Photo / Getty Images

Must see sights on Jeju Island

Learn more about Haenyeo at the Jeju Haenyeo Museum. A tradition dating back to the 17th century, the women dive to depths of 30m – holding their breath for over three minutes - to harvest various sea creatures.

Haenyeo divers are all-female free divers, mostly over 60 years of age. Photo / Getty Images

Count how many Dol Hareubang you can find. The translation for these carved figures is “grandfather made of stone” and they are dotted all over the island. Hike to the top of South Korea’s highest peak and Jeju’s dormant volcano – Hallasan Mountain; a 17km, eight-hour adventure. Alternatively, Seongsan Ilchulbong is a volcanic tuff cone that can be summited in 20 minutes. Also called Sunrise Peak, we’ll let you hazard a guess when to do it.

Seongsan Ilchulbong is a volcanic tuff cone that can be summited in 20 minutes. Photo / Getty Images





For R&R, luxury hotels are erupting all over the island, the latest being Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa which opened in March. Straddling the island’s quieter southern side in Seogwipo City, enjoy ocean views from the infinity pools.

Jeju’s best food and restaurants

Jeju is the home of “hallabong”, a mandarin-orange hybrid that can be picked fresh from island orchards. For carnivores, tender black pork is a must-try and should ideally be eaten Korean barbecue-style. Take a tour of The Osulloc Tea Museum and complete the trip with green tea ice cream or a traditional tea ceremony. Haenyeo Houses in Jeju’s coastal villages serve abalone porridge. Common English names include sea ears and ear shells but fear not, in NZ we know it as pāua.

Hallabong are a mandarin-orange hybrid which can be picked fresh from island orchards. Photo / Getty Images

For more to see and do in Jeju Island, visit english.visitkorea.or.kr