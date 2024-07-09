This New Zealand tour jumped ahead of not hundreds, not thousands, but millions of other listings in being named one of the world’s best.
A New Zealand company’s tour and cruise of the Milford Sound has nabbed a hard-won global accolade, placing it among the top 1% of 8 million listings.
Cheeky Kiwi Travel’s Milford Sound Day Tour & Cruise, from Queenstown and back, was recognised in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best for 2024 for its Milford Sound Tour & Cruise, ranking No 16 in the Sailing & Day Tour category.
The tour, which has more than 1000 five-star reviews on Tripadvisor and is recommended by 98% of those who gave feedback, invites small groups to a more intimate, personalised tour experience with a fully guided round-trip from Queenstown to Milford.