According to a statement from the tour operator, one of the benefits of travelling in a smaller boat is that you can get closer to wildlife and nature, including fur seals resting on the rocks.

General manager Rhys Utting said: “This is an awesome feat for our team to be recognised with Tripadvisor’s highest accolade. Being placed in the top 1% of providers worldwide is just incredible.

“A massive congratulations goes out to our entire team – not just our passionate guides, but also our bookings and customer care team, operations, maintenance and marketing staff who always go the extra mile for our guests.”

Tripadvisor chief growth officer John Borris said of the company’s accomplishment: “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience.”

Top spot in the category went to a tour of the Dubrovnik Elaphite Islands in Croatia, which had more than 4000 five-star reviews. Second was a tour of Niagara Falls in one day, followed by a two-day tour of Cat Ba, in Halong Bay, Vietnam.

The recognition is based on the high quantity and quality of reviews and ratings over a year. It was offered to fewer than 1% of the 8m listings on Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform.