Certainly, you wouldn’t want to be stuck in a compromising situation – that’s why Tristan Dakin, country manager at Wise, has shared his top seven tips for first-time visitors to Europe.

1. First things first, pack like a pro

Trust me, lugging around a massive suitcase while trying to navigate cobblestone streets is just not the right vibe for Europe. Just imagine the sheer strength that it would take to carry those 20kg suitcases up a narrow flight of stairs to get to your accommodation. You’ll be tired of the holiday before it has even started.

Knowing how to pack perfectly lies with the right suitcase. Invest in a lightweight, durable suitcase that can protect your clothes through its compartments and compression straps. If you’re keen on trying something new, ditch your suitcase and get a high-quality hybrid travel pack instead, which has both backstraps and wheels. While you’re at it, get some packing cubes, which can keep your items organised and maximise your space.

Knowing your travel priorities also makes a huge difference. Start by asking yourself specific questions. What’s the weather? What activities will you be doing? Am I comfortable and safe in this outfit? You can narrow down your travel essentials by making a packing list and by trying on the outfits you want to wear to make sure the fit is right.

Once that’s out of the way, start rolling, Marie Kondo style. It’s recommended to pack light and versatile. Think layers, not bulk. Grab a few mix-and-match outfits that you swear by, a good pair of walking shoes, and your favourite swimsuit. And don’t forget a power adapter – those European outlets won’t fit your Kiwi plugs!

Your heavy and unorganised suitcase will be a headache in Europe. Photo / 123rf

2. Consider joining a group travel tour

I know a spontaneous holiday where you choose where to go, places you’ll visit, and food to indulge in sounds like a splendid time, but if you’re a first-timer, consider joining a group travel tour. They’re perfect for making friends, and you won’t have to worry about planning every detail.

Companies like Contiki and Busabout offer amazing tours that cover all of Europe’s must-see spots. Sometimes, these tours can also be tailor-made perfectly for your interests, like cooking classes in Italy, pub crawls in Prague, and wine tasting in France. It’s a great way to immerse yourself in the local culture while having a blast.

For my fellow female wanderlusters, group tours can be an empowering move. Lucky for us, a number of tour companies catering exclusively to female-identifying travellers are on the rise — owned and operated by female travellers passionate about creating a safe travelling experience for the girls.

Just make sure you do your research on these tours by checking out websites like TripAdvisor and Yelp which often have reviews and recommendations for the best group travel companies.

A dedicated tour guide can make your Europe trip one hundred times better. Photo / Angel Garcia via Getty Images

3. Consider a multi-currency card

Let’s talk money. A multi-currency card is a game-changer. It saves you from those pesky foreign transaction fees and lets you hold multiple currencies at once. Most banks charge a foreign or international transaction fee often ranging from 2 - 5% of the full transaction amount. Tristan from Wise suggests using their multi-currency card – it’s super handy, and you can switch between currencies with ease. Plus, it’s accepted pretty much everywhere.

Even with a multi-currency card, don’t forget to keep a small amount of cash on you for places that don’t accept cards, like local markets and smaller cafes.

Be financially wise and ready by using a multi-currency card. Photo / 123RF

4. Know the tipping culture

Unlike New Zealand, where tipping isn’t a big deal, Europe’s got a big tipping culture. But don’t stress, it’s not as confusing as it seems (or as drastic as the US). In most places, a 5-15 per cent service is already included in the bill in restaurants. But try to do your own research, since different restaurants (and countries) have different standards.

For example, in Spain and Greece, a small tip is appreciated but not expected, while in Scandinavia, tipping is minimal and often not required. Meanwhile in Italy, rounding up the bill is usually considered the best practice. In France, a 10-15 per cent service fee is typically included in the bill, but leaving a small tip is appreciated. In Germany, just round up to the nearest euro or two.

Check if the bill has included a service fee before tipping. Photo / 123rf

5. Bring your medicine

Now, this might seem like a no-brainer but always pack your personal medicine. Pharmacies in Europe can be a bit of a hassle, especially if you don’t speak the language. Pack all your essential meds, and maybe even a little extra just in case. And don’t forget to bring your prescription, too (where necessary).

You’ll find that it’s wise to carry a small medical kit with essentials like painkillers, antihistamines, and any personal prescriptions, especially since some medications that are over-the-counter in New Zealand might require a prescription in Europe. Better to be safe than sorry.

Bring an emergency travel medicine kit. Photo / 123rf

6. Take a water bottle

The European summer can get pretty toasty, even more so this year, with record-breaking heatwaves. Staying hydrated is key, especially when you’re surrounded by thousands of other eager (and hot) tourists roaming around the historic sites. Though cafes and restaurants usually do not give complimentary water, most cities have public fountains where you can refill your bottle for free, just like Rome’s “nasoni” – little drinking fountains scattered around the city.

Just make sure to know which fountains are for drinking and which are tourist attractions. You wouldn’t want to be the one fined for drinking from the Trevi Fountain.

Drinking fountains are easily available and accessible around Europe so bring your own water bottles. Photo / 123rf

7. Avoid peak times

On one hand, summer in Europe is a dream — but on the other, it can be an overcrowded nightmare. I’m sure you can imagine the sheer number of tourists, all eager to explore every nook and cranny of Europe, but it’s really hard to enjoy a day out if you’re almost shoulder-to-shoulder with someone or worse, stuck in a line for two hours waiting to enter the Colosseum, roasting under the scorching midday sun.

Try to hit the major tourist attractions early in the morning or late in the afternoon. A visit to the Eiffel Tower at sunrise is just as stunning, and you’ll have way more space to snap that perfect Instagram shot. Nobody wants to be stuck in a sea of selfie sticks.

Keep these tips close to heart and you’ll be ready to tackle Europe like a pro.

Try to avoid peak times to tour Europe without the overwhelming crowd of tourists. Photo / Getty Images



